Best answer: There are several different editions of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. The biggest question to ask yourself is if you want the next-generation upgrade or not.
- Grab it for PS4: Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Standard Edition (PS4) ($60 at Best Buy)
- Or get the PS5 version: Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Standard Edition (PS5) ($70 at Best Buy)
- Go for a cross-gen version: Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Cross-Gen Edition ($70 at PlayStation)
- Get all the extras: Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Ultimate Edition ($90 at PlayStation)
What Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War editions can I buy?
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has been revealed and is up for preorder at different retailers. Right now, four different editions of the game have been announced. We break down what you get with each version of the game below, though it's worth noting that any digital preorder grants access to Operator Frank Woods and an assault rifle Weapon Blueprint for use in Call of Duty: Warzone.:
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Standard Edition — PS4: The standard edition of the game on PS4.
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Standard Edition — PS5: The standard edition of the game on PS5.
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Cross-Gen Edition: Includes a copy of the game on PS4 and a PS5 copy.
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Ultimate Edition: Includes a copy of the game on PS4, a PS5 copy, the Land, Sea, and Air Pack which consists of three Operator Skins, three Vehicle Skins, and three Weapon Blueprint and finally a Battle Pass Bundle with 1 Season Battle Pass and 20 Tier Skips.
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War editions How do upgrades work?
This is, to be quite blunt, a complicated topic. We have a full breakdown of what the differences are in the cross-generation Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War editions, but the simple version is that if you want to play the next-gen version of the game, you really are better off buying a cross-gen copy.
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is set to release on November 13 on PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox Series X and Xbox One. The campaign promises a thrilling tale of player choice and espionage, while multiplayer is returning alongside the famous Zombies mode.
Our pick
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Standard Edition (PS4)
Simple and basic
This is the standard copy of the game on PS4, with no extra frills. You'll still be able to play it on your PS5, but it won't take advantage of the new hardware.
Upgraded
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Standard Edition (PS5)
A little more special
This is the standard version of the game for the PS5. This version can only be played on the PS5 and takes advantage of the new system with hardware ray-tracing and heavily reduced load times.
Completely covered
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Cross-Gen Edition
Two copies, one price
The cross-gen edition of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is exactly what it sounds like: you get one copy for the PS4 then another copy on PS5.
All the extras
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Ultimate Edition
Nothing missed
The Ultimate Edition includes the cross-gen edition of the game alongside tons of extras, including the battle pass and 20 tier skips. Grab this if you're going hard in Warzone.
