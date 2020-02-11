Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network. Please note that the offers mentioned below are subject to change at any time and some may no longer be available.

Best answer: No, the Citi® Double Cash credit card does not have an annual fee associated with it. You can use the card, and all it's great benefits, without paying any yearly fees.

The Citi® Double Cash Card is one of the most underrated cash back credit cards out on the market right now. It's the only credit card that earns you cash back twice: 1% when you make a purchase, and another 1% when you pay your bill. It's a fantastic card that encourages you through its rewards system to be financially smart, but at what cost? What kind of annual fee do you have to pay to have this card?

Thankfully, the Citi® Double Cash Card does not actually charge any kind of annual fee. It is one of the best "no annual fee" cash back credit cards out there right now. That is not to say that this card does not have any fees whatsoever. You do have to pay foreign transaction fees with this card, so its not the one to use while you are traveling internationally.

You also have to pay a fee if you want to take advantage of the balance transfer offer that comes with this card that gives you 0% intro APR on balance transfers for 18 months; after that, the variable APR will be 15.49% - 25.49% based on your creditworthiness. The fee on balance transfers is $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

The Citi® Double Cash Card also comes with additional benefits like Citi Entertainment, which gets you exclusive access and pricing to concerts and sporting events. The card also includes Credit Card Protection and Purchase Protection. It's a great card that focuses on earning you cash back while staying financially responsible. If you'd like to learn more about this card, here's everything you need to know.