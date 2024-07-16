This secret Prime Day deal gets you nearly $90 off the OnePlus Watch 2

Often, the terms "good battery life" and "full-featured smartwatch" don't go together. Thankfully, OnePlus proved that wasn't true with the OnePlus Watch 2, and now you can get nearly $90 off on Amazon for a great Prime Day sale, but make sure you're signed into your Prime account first. Otherwise, the watch will just look like the regular price of $292.

The OnePlus Watch 2 is a brilliant hardware design wrapped up in a sleek package. It packs in two CPUs and two operating systems — Wear OS and RTOS — to ensure that you not only get the apps and features you want from Google's Wear OS, but that you get the best battery life possible thanks to the efficiency of RTOS.

The deal

OnePlus Watch 2: $292 $209 at Amazon The OnePlus Watch 2 delivers a stunning aesthetic that looks like no other smartwatch on the market. Despite its unique looks, it's able to run all the best apps you'll find on a Samsung Galaxy Watch or Google Pixel Watch, yet, it manages to power through days of use before needing a charge-up. To top that off, it's nearly $90 off on Prime day!

✅Recommended if: You've always wanted a full-featured smartwatch that can last a few days on a single charge. The OnePlus Watch 2 gets 3-4 days of usage on a single charge and, yet, still has all the best apps from the Wear OS platform.

❌Skip this deal if: You're focused on fitness tracking, specifically heart rate monitoring. While OnePlus nailed most aspects of the watch, the unique power-saving mechanism makes heart rate monitoring unreliable.

The OnePlus Watch 2 is encased in stainless steel and features IP68 ingress protection, plus a 5ATM diving rating. Runners will love the dual-band GPS measurements which are more accurate than most smartwatches on the market, especially if you tend to run in a city.

The large 1.43-inch AMOLED display gets super bright and is easy to see in any light, which is great because you can use this watch night and day without worrying about the battery running out. Even when it gets low, OnePlus trademark ultra-fast charging will get it topped up in no time at all.

Of course, as I said before, the OnePlus Watch 2 isn't the best workout partner because of its inconsistent heart rate and activity tracking. This is more of a smartwatch that you take out on the town with you as it not only looks brilliant but also has all the apps and services you could want on Wear OS.

Thankfully, the Prime Day price makes it possible to pick up in addition to another great Prime Day smartwatch deal so you can have a great watch for every activity. Again, just make sure you're signed into Prime before ordering the deal, otherwise you won't see the secret price!