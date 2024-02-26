The Garmin epix Pro (Gen 2) scores a historic 25% discount at Amazon, finally justifying its own existence (sort of)

Maybe I've just been spoiled by the accessible price tags on Android wearables, but personally, it would take a seriously good smartwatch deal for me to consider buying the Garmin epix Pro (Gen 2). Typically priced around $900 for the 42mm version, the epix Pro is a great watch, but spending that much on a wearable is a seriously hard sell for most folks. Fortunately, that dilemma might soon be history, as Amazon is slashing a never-before-seen 25% off the premium Garmin watch, knocking the price down to $677.99 for a limited time. Sure, that's still a steep price tag compared to some devices, but if you want the best that Garmin has to offer, it's worthy of your attention.

✅Recommended if: you want Garmin's full suite of innovative health and fitness tracking technology, map features, built-in LED flashlight, and a lot more.

❌Skip this deal if: spending over $600 on a smartwatch makes you wince; you prefer a slimmer watch.

We consider the epix Pro (Gen 2) to be Garmin's "everything but the kitchen sink" watch, boasting a ridiculously comprehensive suite of software tools for all athletes regardless of skill level, whether you're running, hiking, or hitting the slopes. Built to meet a number of rigorous durability standards, the epix Pro (Gen 2) is also eminently rugged, and thanks to its long-lasting battery (up to 31 days), you can rest easy knowing that the watch will be there when you need it, wherever you are.

If it wasn't so darn pricy, the Garmin epix Pro (Gen 2) would easily rank among the best fitness smartwatches on the market. Thanks to this Amazon deal, it's coming pretty darn close.