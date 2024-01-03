The Fitbit Inspire 3 just scored a Black Friday discount at Amazon (perfect timing for New Year's resolutions)
That's a 30% price drop!
If you're looking to upgrade your workout routine this New Year, we've got just the Fitbit deal for you. Head to Amazon today and you'll score a straight 30% discount on the Fitbit Inspire 3, a lightweight and versatile wearable that we called the "best value pick" in our guide to the best fitness trackers that money can buy. That discount drops the price of the wearable down to just $69.99, which is the same record low that we saw during Black Friday last November.
Fitbit Inspire 3:
$99.95 $69.95 at Amazon
The latest in the brand's popular Inspire series, the Fitbit Inspire 3 comes with a bounty of helpful fitness and health tracking features, alongside a 10-day battery and six months of Fitbit Premium for free. Amazon is currently giving the Inspire 3 an epic 30% discount, a deal that returns the versatile wearable to its Black Friday price. Not a fan of Amazon? Other retailers appear to be matching the retailer's low price, so take your pick.
Price comparison: Best Buy - $69.95 | Walmart - $69.95
As we detail in our Fitbit Inspire 3 review, this neat little wearable is less about innovation and more about good old-fashioned bang for the buck. You get all the intelligent health and fitness tracking features that the brand is known for, plus 10 days of battery life, a crisp AMOLED display, and six months of Fitbit Premium included with your purchase. If you're looking for the right tool to aid your new fitness regimen and you don't want to spend a load of cash, this deal is the one to beat.
Fitbit Charge 6:
$159.95 $124.99 at Amazon
Of course, if you can afford to spend a little more, why not buy the absolute best Fitbit that the brand has to offer? The reliable and feature-packed Fitbit Charge 6 has only been out since October, and yet you can already grab a sweet 22% discount if you order today.
Price comparison: Best Buy - $124.99 | Walmart - $124.99
