Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 gets the May 2022 security patch in a fresh update

The May 2022 security patch for Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 has begun to arrive in the United States.

With no major changes, Samsung has fixed minor bugs and improved the overall performance of the smartwatch.

However, Google Assistant support is still missing from the most recent update.

Samsung has started pushing a new update to the Galaxy Watch 4 in the United States, bringing with it the May 2022 security patch and a few improvements.

The latest update, which comes in at around 100MB, improves the system stability and reliability of the smartwatch (via SamMobile). In its changelog, Samsung also mentions "stabilization codes for watch operation" in its changelog, though it's not clear what that's for.

Beyond that, the update makes no significant changes to the wearable device. This means that the smartwatch still lacks the Google Assistant support you've been hoping for.

Verizon prematurely referenced the voice assistant in the changelog for the smartwatch's update late last month. It turned out that the feature was not enabled, and the carrier was quick to remove any mention of Assistant from the changelog.

Anyway, if a recent ad by Samsung is any indication, the digital assistant will be available soon on Samsung's best Android smartwatch. It showed a clip of a user activating Assistant with their voice. Google also previously said that the app would be available on the Galaxy Watch 4 "in the coming months."

The most recent update carries firmware version R870XXU1FVD4. If you're based in the U.S., you should be able to download it via the Galaxy Wearable app. Users from other territories should expect to receive the update soon.