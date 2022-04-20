Galaxy Watch 4 update appears to finally bring Google Assistant support

What you need to know

An update for the Galaxy Watch 4 on Verizon is beginning to rollout.

This update brings Google Assistant support to the Galaxy Watch 4, along with other features.

Notably, this update does not seem to be available yet on other versions.

One of the big promises when Samsung introduced the Galaxy Watch 4 last year, was that we would be getting proper Google Assistant support. This is due to the fact that Samsung moved away from TizenOS on its wearables in favor of Wear OS 3 which was announced at I/O 2021. Until now, Samsung had yet to actually bring Assistant support to its latest smartwatch, but that seems to finally be changing.

As spotted by Droid Life, a new update is rolling out to the Verizon variant of the Galaxy Watch 4, carrying with it a build number of R885USQU1FVC8. According to the changelog on Verizon's website, this update includes a few new features, including the ability to backup and restore one of the best smartwatches with Samsung Smart Switch. There's also a new button included when measuring your body composition.

(Image credit: Verizon Wireless)

But the most notable (and exciting) feature addition is the inclusion of Google Assistant. The changelog states "If you have Google Assistant downloaded, it will show up in the settings menu under 'Google Accounts'." Verizon also provided a few screenshots of how you can access Assistant, as it will be found under Settings > Google > Assistant. Then, there's a toggle for "Hey Google" activation, along with Speech Output.

What's curious about this update is that it doesn't seem to be available on non-Verizon Galaxy Watch 4 or Watch 4 classic models. A few of us here in the office have checked for an update to see if this feature is available, but it's not appeared on any of our Galaxy Watch 4 or Watch 4 Classic models yet. Also, Google Assistant doesn't yet appear to be available to download just yet, although this new update may be required. We've reached out to Samsung and Google for comments and will provide an update once one is made available.