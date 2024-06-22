Samsung may have inadvertently confirmed the Galaxy Watch Ultra

What you need to know

A support page for the Galaxy Watch Ultra has been spotted on Samsung Canada's site, confirming its existence and key details.

The watch is expected to feature LTE connectivity and a 47mm case, likely the only size option.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is expected to launch on July 10 during Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event, alongside other new products.

Samsung appears to have accidentally confirmed the long-rumored Galaxy Watch Ultra on its own website, matching up with some of the previous leaks and rumors.

91mobiles spotted a support page for the yet-to-be-announced Galaxy Watch Ultra on Samsung Canada's website. This page not only confirms the smartwatch's existence but also reveals key details.

The upcoming model will supposedly feature LTE connectivity and a 47mm case, suggesting it might only come in a single size. On the other hand, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic comes in two sizes.

(Image credit: 91mobiles)

Though the support page has since disappeared, it undeniably confirmed the existence of the upcoming model. Samsung's next-generation premium smartwatch promises a fresh design aimed at shaking up the market and competing with the Apple Watch Ultra.

The buzz around Samsung's next-gen wearable is off the charts. Leaks and rumors have given us a pretty clear picture of its design, features, and possible price.

This top-tier smartwatch is said to sport a unique and tough look with a circular dial in a square case. Rumor has it, it'll come in white and dark gray colorways, both featuring a vibrant orange side button for a bit of flair.

As per earlier leakers, the Watch Ultra is expected to feature an orange crown button on the right, flanked by two other buttons. Rumors also point to a grade 4 titanium chassis and a sapphire crystal glass display, indicating a premium build designed to endure an active lifestyle.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is also rumored to have a peak brightness of up to 300 nits and offer water resistance up to 100 meters, outperforming some of the best waterproof smartwatches on the market.

Rumor has it that the Galaxy Watch Ultra will launch on July 10 during Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event. This event is expected to showcase a slew of Samsung's latest products, including the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Buds 3, and the classic Galaxy Watch 7.

However, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is expected to come with a hefty price tag, rumored to be around $700. While that's still a significant amount, it’s a bit cheaper than Apple's $800. So, if you're in the market for a high-end smartwatch and want to save a hundred bucks, the Galaxy Watch Ultra could be a great option.