Samsung is using the Galaxy Watch, Buds 2 Pro to enhance your camera experience
What you need to know
- Samsung is updating its Galaxy Watch series and Buds 2 Pro with new camera features for Galaxy smartphones.
- The Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 5 camera controller app is gaining a new zoom capability.
- Users will be able to record 360° audio when recording video and using the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.
Samsung smartphones are gaining some new camera tricks with the help of the company's Galaxy Watch series and the latest Galaxy Buds Pro 2 wireless earbuds.
Samsung announced on Thursday that it is updating the camera controller app on its Wear OS Galaxy Watch series with a new zoom functionality. The app already makes it easy to snap photos and videos from your wrist without needing to fiddle with your phone, and soon, you'll be able to frame it just how you want with your phone's multiple lenses.
Users can zoom in and out by pinching the viewfinder or utilizing the rotating bezel on the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 4 — whichever method you prefer.
Samsung is also enhancing audio capture on your Galaxy smartphone with the help of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. With the help of Bluetooth LE Audio, users can capture 360° audio when recording video on their smartphones and connected to the Buds 2 Pro. This will leverage binaural recording from mics on both earbuds, which helps users capture audio exactly how they hear it and placing them in the center of the action.
Samsung touts Bluetooth LE Audio as a significant upgrade for its devices, bringing higher-quality audio at lower latencies while providing longer battery life.
360 Audio Recording starts rolling out today and is limited to the Buds Pro, Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Galaxy Z Flip 4. That said, we expect this feature may eventually show up on other flagships, such as the upcoming Galaxy S23 series.
Meanwhile, users can expect the new camera zoom capability to arrive on Galaxy Watch devices in February.
