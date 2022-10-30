Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro vs. Amazfit T-Rex 2: Two kings of different worlds

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro View at Samsung (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Verizon Wireless (opens in new tab) The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is built from premium materials and run Wear OS 3 like a champ. This means you can access a wide range of apps that will run great on this hardware. The watch is full of health sensors, but not all can be used. Battery life is good for Wear OS but not in the wearable space as a whole. Oh, and it's an expensive watch to boot. For Durable titanium case and sapphire glass

Battery life lives up to the hype

Extremely fast 10W charging

Blazing performance on One UI Watch 4.5

New temperature sensor joins crowded sensor family

Google Assistant available at launch Against Too thick for sleep tracking

Too heavy for comfortable all-day use

Not enough differences between Pro and standard GW5

Default band has issues for athletes

Temperature sensor not active at launch Amazfit T-Rex 2 First and foremost, the Amazfit T-Rex 2 is an outdoor adventure beast. From extreme durability to a suite of sensors to track your excursions, this watch doesn't quit, with a battery life rated up to 45 days. However, the mediocre notification system and lack of third-party apps could be a bummer for some. For Very durable

The display can get very bright

Lots of sports modes

A fantastic suite of health features

Improved notifications Against Chunky

Workout controls could be more intuitive

The always-on display is too dim in bright lights



Smartwatches can serve different purposes for different people. Whether it be for fashion, staying connected, health, adventures, or any other number of things, there is bound to be a watch that serves your needs. One of the most impressive and well-known smartwatches today is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. A perhaps lesser-known watch is the Amazfit T-Rex 2. But don't let unfamiliarity let you think it can't go toe-to-toe with one of the best Android smartwatches on the market. Let's see how they compare.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro vs. Amazfit T-Rex 2: Ready for battle

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

On the surface, these two smartwatches appear to have little in common. Aside from being round and offering two buttons on the right side of the watch, the T-Rex 2 also has two on the left, they are approaching performance and durability very differently.

Samsung attacked the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro's design from the angle of minimal industrialism, which I quite like, but in his review, my colleague Michael Hicks felt differently. It features a titanium case with clean lines and nearly flush buttons. This watch has two color choices — Black Titanium and Gray Titanium. It's a very classic-looking device that removes as many distractions from the 1.4-inch Super AMOLED display as possible.

(Image credit: Chris Wedel/Android Central)

As for the Amazfit, I also like its design. During my time reviewing the watch, its rugged styling was something I found endearing. This is mainly because the watch isn't trying to live in two worlds simultaneously. The T-Rex 2 is unapologetically a watch that yearns to take on adventures. So much so that it's the official smartwatch of the obstacle course racing brand Spartan. But the style isn't for everyone, even for me, all the time.

Both of these smartwatches are round and have at least two physical buttons. But that's about all they share in terms of outward appearance.

Those familiar with what a Casio G-Shock is will see some similarities between the two watches' designs. The T-Rex 2 features a hardened Polymer Alloy for the case, and the top has a color-contrasting metal ring. That same metal is bridging the gap between the two right buttons. As mentioned, the Amazfit watch has two buttons on the left. While the watch does feature an AMOLED touchscreen, when your fingers or the watch is wet or muddy, the entire watch interface can be managed with these four buttons. Whereas on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, the buttons and capacitive bezel are used for navigation and launching preset apps.

Amazfit offers the T-Rex 2 in four color choices — Astro Black and Gold, Ember Black, Wild Green, and Desert Khaki. A downside to the T-Rex 2 styling is that because it is so blatant about its primary purpose, it won't pair as nicely with more formal occasions. This is an instance where the duality of Samsung's watch has a leg up. It also could be why the watch band on the Amazfit smartwatch isn't designed to come off easily, and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro uses a standard 22mm band connection.

Amazfit T-Rex 2 Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Dimensions 47.1 x 47.1 x 13.65 mm 45.4 x 45.4 x 15mm Weight 66.5 grams 46.5 grams Display Touchscreen AMOLED, 1.39 inches, 454 x 454 326 ppi, 1,000nits Touchscreen Super AMOLED, 1.4″ (34.6mm) 450×450, 1,000nits Colors Astro Black and Gold, Ember Black, Wild Green, Desert Khaki Black Titanium, Gray Titanium Operating System Zepp OS (RTOS) Wear OS 3.5, One UI Watch 4.5 Buttons 4 2 Strap 22 mm, silicone 20mm, silcone Battery 500mAh, 9 - 45 days 590mAh, up to 80hrs Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0 BLE Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n 2.4+5GHz, NFC, LTE (optional) Sensors BioTracker 3.0 PPG biometric sensor, acceleration, Gyroscope, geomagnetic, barometric, ambient light Samsung BioActive Sensor (Optical Heart Rate + Electrical Heart Signal + Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis), Temperature Sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Light Sensor Health tracking SpO2, heart rate, stress SpO2, heart rate, stress, body composition, ECG, temperature (not active in US), blood pressure (not active in US), Trackable sport modes 150+ 90+ Water Resistance 10 ATM (100 meters, surface swimming, and snorkeling) 5ATM + IP68 Durability 15 MIL-STD-810G certifications MIL-STD-810H Location Dual-band 5 satellite positioning GPS/Glonass/Beidou/Galileo

As watches lean towards health and fitness, they must have some helpful sensors in them — right? Well, yes, they do. Both offer blood oxygen monitoring, step tracking, heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and more of what have become expected features on high-end wearables. But Samsung does offer a bit more in this arena than Amazfit.

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, and its standard Watch 5 sibling, can take ECG readings, body composition scans, and at some point, read your temperature and blood pressure. Those features are active in some countries, but the US is not one of them. Samsung is accomplishing this with what it calls a BioActive Sensor.

Samsung and Amazfit have both crafted very nice wearables designed to monitor various points of health metrics, but the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro takes it a step further.

Using a similarly named suite of sensors titled BioTracker 3.0, the T-Rex 2 is a very capable device for monitoring your health and fitness while exercising. Though it doesn't have ECG, body composition scans, or some of the other sensors of Samsung's watch, it does a great job tracking what it can. Whether those other features the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro offers over it is worth the extra cost is up to you.

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

All of those sensors are bound to chew up battery life, so how is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro in this category? Really good for a Wear OS smartwatch. These devices have notoriously struggled to get anything over two days when running all sensors. The lone exception comes from Mobvoi and its TicWatch Pro series, like the latest TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra getting 3-4 days on normal mode.

Samsung is ekeing out about 2-3 days, depending on how many exercising sessions you use it for. The watch is quoted to get up to 80 hours of use before recharging. Amazfit, on the other hand, easily gets 5-7 days and is rated for up to 45 days from the T-Rex 2. Much of this is achieved by the custom Zepp OS software.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro vs. Amazfit T-Rex 2: Does software matter — probably.

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

That software difference from above that helps the Amazfit T-Rex 2 achieve its impressive battery life also brings other benefits to the device. Mostly in performance and fluidity when using the UI. What it doesn't bring are apps.

OK, well, that's not entirely true. There are some apps, about 30 at this time, that are mostly utilities. Things like timers, stock trackers, calorie intake record, a random number generator, and more are what you get in terms of apps on the T-Rex 2. Over on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, you get the full Google Play Store.

Once an Achilles heel for Samsung smartwatches, apps are now a strength for them.

Once an area of struggle for Samsung smartwatches, apps have become a focal point and benefit for the devices. Aside from Samsung's in-house apps, thousands of third-party apps are on the Play Store for the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. From names like Spotify and Google Maps to fun Games and fitness apps, there are also many watch faces to find. If you have a favorite app on your phone and want it on your watch, you can probably find it on Samsung's watch — not Amazfit's.

However, though not as many, the T-Rex 2 does have quite a few really nice watch faces to choose from. There are 100 or so options and growing that do a good job of covering a wide range of styles to suit almost anyone's preference.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro vs. How to choose?

(Image credit: Chris Wedel/Android Central)

Choosing which of these two smartwatches is best for you isn't may or may not be straightforward. Both are the best of what each brand has to offer. If you are someone who loves physically demanding forms of exercise and adventures in nature, you may lean towards the Amazfit T-Rex 2.

The T-Rex 2 offers more water resistance and far more durability tests, the company sent one into outer space, and it returned completely operational. Battery life is no contest, with Amazfit trouncing the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. The rugged smartwatch may also be better suited for you while you traverse treacherous terrain or during an intense exercise, thanks to the four physical buttons capable of completing all tasks within Zepp OS.

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

However, if you want a watch that can handle some bumps and still pull off looking great at your next formal gathering — the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro may be better. Samsung's smartwatch has a beautiful classic design that will work in far more settings than the T-Rex 2.

While Samsung isn't getting 5+ days of battery life from its watch, it is still better than most other Wear OS smartwatches. Aside from design, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro has a leg up in its more advanced health monitoring features. Amazfit provides a nice suite of options, but the sensors in Samsung's watch still outperform them.

Ultimately, your lifestyle and what you enjoy doing will be the key deciding factors when picking between these watches. Well, along with how much you value apps and your budget. Samsung will offer far more apps than Amazfit. But You'll save at least $150 when you purchase the T-Rex 2 over the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Whichever you choose, you are getting a very good smartwatch.

