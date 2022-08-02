The Galaxy Watch 5 might give you a decent charge in just 30 minutes

What you need to know

New details surface about Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5's charging capabilities.

The smartwatch could gain a 45% charge in only thirty minutes and could include a 10W charger.

The 44mm version of the device could see a Canadian price of $389 CAD, the 40mm at $349, and the Pro could be priced at $559 CAD.

According to a new rumor, the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 charger could fill nearly half its battery capacity in only 30 minutes.

We are just a bit over a week away from Samsung's August 10 launch event for its next line of Galaxy devices. The Galaxy Watch 5 is among those new devices coming, and its recent leaks reveal additional details about its potential charging speed. The leaks come from Twitter leaker SnoopyTech (via 9to5Google), which corroborates potential faster charging speed.

These aren't the first leaks to come out about the new Galaxy Watch 5's charging. In June, FCC listings for the new device saw it possibly gaining a charging boost up from 5W. If the charging capability for this new watch is to be believed, it would be double the speed of the previous Galaxy Watch 4.

According to SnoopyTech, the Galaxy Watch 5 could net a 45% charge in half an hour, which, based on charging behavior, may have it fully charged in just over an hour.

Galaxy Watch5 fast charger (10W) pic.twitter.com/3NeFZqxZcGAugust 1, 2022 See more

On the other hand, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro may also have a very large battery capacity when compared to the watch's previous iteration. The Pro smartwatch is expected to have a 572mAh battery, which completely blows the Galaxy Watch 4's 361mAh battery out of the water. A battery like this could give the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro some of the best battery life we've seen in a Wear OS watch but also take more time to fill up.

The Galaxy Watch 5 is also rumored to have its charging cable switched from USB-A to USB-C. SnoopyTech polishes off their leak by giving some insight into the possible pricing of the watch in Canada. The 44mm Galaxy Watch 5 could see a price of CAD 389, while the 40mm may be around CAD 349. The Pro version is speculated to come in at CAD 559.