Pixel Watch charging speed recently got a downgrade

What you need to know

Google's recent change to the Pixel Watch's charging time has users waiting a while longer to reach for their device.

An update to the technical specs page details the extra thirty-five minutes users will have to wait before the Pixel Watch is fully charged from near zero.

The Pixel Watch 2 launched with charging times pretty similar to the original version, but a silent update has made this no more.

An update to Google's first-generation smartwatch is changing up its charging time — and not for the better.

According to 9to5Google, a statement provided by the company confirmed a firmware update for the Google Pixel Watch "required us to review the charging times, the new times are what the average user will experience." During questioning, Google did not make it clear when this change appeared on the first smartwatch, and its necessity wasn't made clear either.

The new charging times can be viewed on the Technical & Devices page. The Pixel Watch will now experience the following charging times:

0-50%: 45 minutes

0-80%: 75 minutes

0-100%: 110 minutes

Originally, Google's first smartwatch could've gone from 0 to 50% in just 30 minutes, and users were typically only waiting around for about 80 minutes before it was fully charged. In the end, the new charging times have gone up by 15, 20, and 35 minutes, respectively.

Curiously, the times are quite glaring when compared to the new Pixel Watch 2, which can achieve a 50% charge in just 30 minutes and a full charge in 80 minutes.

The longer wait creates an interesting dynamic quite soon after Google's launch of a new, upgraded smartwatch. It's not clear why the change was made, but it could have to do with the Pixel Watch thermals since charging can cause the device to heat up a bit.

Google's unveiling of the Pixel Watch 2 includes the use of the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip, which promises better performance and efficiency. The watch also contains a slightly larger 306mAh battery with the promise of lasting 24 hours with AOD enabled.