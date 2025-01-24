The Pixel Watch requires an extra Emergency SOS input to avoid accidentals

What you need to know

Google detailed an incoming update for the Pixel Watch Emergency SOS feature that adds a required confirmation by the user.

Instead of dialing automatically, the new default will require users to press and hold the display to confirm that they need help.

Google deployed a similar method to Android device's through the Personal Safety app.

Google is rolling out an Emergency SOS change to the Pixel Watch that might improve the experience for the user and the authorities.

The company detailed today (Jan 24) in a community post that it's beginning to roll out an Emergency SOS confirmation step to the Pixel Watch's safety feature. Google states the patch will make it "less likely to accidentally trigger" a call to emergency services on your wearable. Instead, the update will introduce a method that is still "fast and easy" for users to initiate a call to such personnel.

It's worth noting that change still requires your device to have location services enabled and a strong 4G LTE connection.

More importantly, Google says the Emergency SOS confirmation involves pressing the crown "five times" and holding down on the screen for "three seconds to start the call." If a user misses this confirmation chance, the company says your Pixel Watch will close the emergency screen (after 20 seconds) to avoid a mishap.

While this is set to become the new default SOS method, users still have the choice to allow their Pixel Watch to place an emergency call on its own.

Once this update arrives "over the next few weeks," users can navigate to their Pixel Watch Settings > Safety and Emergency > Emergency SOS > Ways to start SOS > Automatically.

(Image credit: Google)

This update to the Pixel Watch's Emergency SOS reminds us of a similar update Google dropped for Android devices. The Personal Safety app picked up an update that requires a "touch and hold" confirmation step before a user's phone can dial 911 services for assistance. The company reportedly implemented the step due to an influx of accidental calls.

Of course, the addition was seen as a proper mitigation method for Android but, like those phones, it could make it a little harder to get help when you need it, even on the Pixel Watch.

Google has been refining the Emergency SOS/safety features of its Pixel Watch, like its new life-saving feature from last summer. The Pixel Watch 3 gained the "Loss of Pulse" detection feature, which leans on its heart rate and AI software to detect if a user's heart has stopped. The watch is said to dial emergency services on its own with an audible message explaining to 911 what's gone wrong.