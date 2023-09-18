The Pixel Watch 2 may ship with this eye-catching metal band

What you need to know

Google is reportedly releasing two new first-party bands for the Pixel Watch 2: a metal slim band and a metal mesh band.

The metal mesh band may be the same as the one that Google announced for the Pixel Watch last year, but never launched.

All of the new bands should be backward compatible with the first-generation Pixel Watch, with the metal slim band apparently carrying a price tag closer to the Metal Links band.

The Google Pixel Watch 2 recently filed for regulatory approval with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), and the filing revealed some details about the upcoming smartwatch's straps. Thanks to a new leak, we now have our first look at two of the new bands that will be available for the smartwatch.

As per a report from 9to5Google, the Pixel Watch 2 will come with a metal mesh band and a metal slim band. We've heard about these two new metal bands for the Pixel Watch 2 before via an FCC filing, but this is the first time we've seen what they'll actually look like on the watch. Thanks to this new leak, we now have a good idea of how stylish the Pixel Watch 2 will be with these bands on.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: 9to5Google) (Image credit: 9to5Google)

The metal mesh band is a classic Milanese style, while the metal slim band is a completely new and more modern design. The latter is also much thinner than the existing first-party straps for the Pixel Watch, giving it a more distinct look. And even though the band is narrower than the watch case, it expands in width to connect to the watch properly.

It also looks like you can mix and match bands with the original Pixel Watch. This means you can give your old watch a new look or keep using your favorite Pixel Watch bands when you upgrade to the Pixel Watch 2.

The new metal slim and metal mesh bands come in a variety of colors to match your smartwatch. For example, the leaked images show a black Pixel Watch with a black metal slim strap and a Champagne Gold Pixel Watch with a hazel metal mesh band.

Google originally announced a metal mesh band for the first Pixel Watch but never released it. That band was supposed to cost $130, so it's a safe bet that the new metal mesh strap will be similarly priced. Meanwhile, the metal mesh band is expected to have a price tag closer to that of the Metal Links band.