Oura Ring 4 enters the arena in time to rain on the Galaxy Ring's parade

Oura has sent a new product for certification, which appears to be the Ring 4.

The device features model number "OA11" and is being tested in sizes ranging from seven to fifteen with a completely smooth design.

The Galaxy Ring debuted on July 10 and has quickly sold out, though Oura's chief marketing officer stated Samsung's entry was "validation" for the brand.

It looks like Oura is wasting no time in welcoming more smart ring competition as it starts certifying its next iteration.

Oura was spotted uploading images for a new product certification by Android Authority and it's assumed to be the Ring 4. The company has listed a new device with the model number "OA11" and additional information provided seems to double down on the Ring 4 theory.

The device's product label states that OA11 is the "Oura Ring 4" alongside other details like a gold hue and a size 15. In other areas, the listing states Oura is testing its next ring in sizes seven, nine, thirteen, and fifteen.

The provided images show that Oura may not change its design language. An angled top-down view of the ring shows that Oura might provide a completely round and smooth wearable this time. The publication states that the ring captured above is a size 10.

The certification listing mentions a device with model number "OA12," as well. Further information about what that could be is unknown for now.

Oura's Ring 3 from 2021 was mostly smooth and flat, however, the Heritage style variant featured a section that created a plateau. It's most likely a design choice to help users quickly know how to position the ring on their finger, as that flat portion is intended to sit atop your finger.

Additionally, the company offers the Ring 3 in sizes ranging from six to thirteen. The listing suggests Oura might look to increase its lowest and highest-size offerings. However, there's a chance that range could widen in either direction.

Oura's quick advance for a new product puts all eyes on Samsung's Galaxy Ring — which only debuted two weeks ago and quickly sold out. The Korean OEM's version mirrors its competitor with a smooth, rounded body and dimensions that help it stay in contention. Samsung has the edge on weight as the Galaxy Ring tops out a 3g (depending on size) while the Oura Ring 3 hits 6g at most.

But let's not forget that Oura had started preparing to take on Samsung in March when it published the Ring 3 on Amazon. The company's head also sees Samsung's entry as a "positive" thing, stating it gives Oura "validation."