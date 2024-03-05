Is the OnePlus Watch 2 waterproof? Best answer: Yes, the OnePlus Watch is waterproof. It features 5ATM and IP68 ratings, meaning you can use it briefly while swimming, showering, and washing some dishes. The watch will not be damaged if caught in the rain. Never use the OnePlus Watch 2 in a sauna, hot water shower, diving, or deep diving. After getting it wet, clean and dry it to keep it in good shape.

How much water can the OnePlus Watch 2 resist?

The OnePlus Watch 2 has an IP68 rating, which means it's best to only use it in fresh water for up to 1.5 meters or four feet and for up to 30 minutes. OnePlus does not recommend using the watch at the beach since salt water can damage your phone. You should also avoid exposing your watch to hot springs, saunas, hot water showers, diving, or deep diving. If you need to take off your watch for a moment, place it somewhere your drink won't reach it if you spill it since these types of liquids can also cause a lot of damage.

You can use the smartwatch in shallow water. Don't wear the watch in the deep end or in a highly chlorinated pool. The best option would be to take the watch off, and you'll also protect the wristband. But if you need a new wristband, you can choose one from the best OnePlus Watch 2 bands. Always dry and clean your watch when it gets wet to keep it in the best condition. The ratings are set by testing in a lab, so even if it has a high IP and ATM rating, it's not a good idea to expose it to conditions that can damage your watch. Remember to always dry your smartwatch when it gets wet.

Exposing your smartwatch to moisture for too long will also hurt it. It's also important to keep in mind that the IP68 rating drops as the smartwatch ages or if you drop it or expose it to extreme heat. The six in the IP68 rating means it has the highest protection against dust. Therefore, it is dust-tight. An X would indicate no testing on the smartwatch, and a zero would indicate no protection. If you want to go swimming without worrying about your smartwatch, you can always try one of the best Garmin smartwatches. Garmin has excellent options to choose from.

When researching whether the OnePlus Watch 2 is waterproof, you'll also come across a 5ATM rating. What's this? ATM stands for atmosphere, an international standard of how much water pressure the smartwatch can handle. The OnePlus Watch 2's rating means it can withstand 50 meters of pressure for 10 minutes, not that you can dive 50 meters or 164ft with it. If the smartwatch had a 3ATM rating, it could withstand water pressure for 30 meters. With this rating, it's also a good idea to take off your smartwatch if water goes your way at high pressure.

The bottom line is that with the OnePlus Watch 2, you can go snorkeling or get caught in the rain, and your smartwatch won't suffer any damage. Don't expose your smartwatch to any activity involving high-pressure water jets or spill any liquids with chemicals in it. Remember that poor care, such as repeatedly dropping your watch or exposing it to extreme temperatures, can weaken the IP rating.