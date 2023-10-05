Is the Google Pixel Watch 2 water resistant? Best answer: The Google Pixel Watch 2 is indeed water resistant. It meets 5ATM and IP68 water-resistant ratings, which means it can withstand pressure equivalent to about 50 meters (164 feet) under water and can be submerged in up to a meter (3.28 feet) of water for up to half hour at a time. With this said, you should still take precautions when using it around sources of water.

What should you know about using the Google Pixel Watch 2 around water?

The IP68 rating the Google Pixel Watch 2 meets means it can withstand being submerged in up to about a meter of water (about 3.28 feet) for up to about 30 minutes. This means you can go for a shower, wash dishes, or run in the rain without worry that the watch will get damaged. The watch is resistant, but it's not waterproof, and that's an important distinction to make.

Google says you can swim in shallow water as long as it’s at a reasonable temperature (so no hot tubs!) But it’s best to take precautions. Get a waterproof case for the watch, or start with a Pixel Watch 2 screen protector. For serious swimming, if you don't have a fully waterproof casing, take the watch off before you do an hour’s worth of laps.

You might, it should be noted, be able to get away with going deeper than just a meter for a longer period of time. But it’s definitely not advisable to go deep-sea diving with this watch. A quick dip in the deep end of your pool? Maybe. Just know that if the watch is damaged, the warranty may not cover it.

The 5ATM rating for water pressure, meanwhile, pertains to the watch at the time of manufacture. Water resistance with any electronic device degrades over time, as well as if you do something like drop the device. Thus, the watch may not be able to withstand the same water pressure a year from now that it will right out of the box. What’s more, the 5ATM rating notes a basic pressure rating: you should not wear the watch for any activity where there will be water coming at you at a high velocity.

One other thing to also keep in mind is that water-resistant ratings pertain to freshwater sources, so you should always heed caution when in salt water or heavily chlorinated pool water. No matter where you use it, make sure to rinse it off and dry it right after you get it wet. This will benefit not only the watch but also your skin under the band. Also note that some Pixel Watch bands are not water-resistant, even if the watch itself is.

There’s something else to note. While the number “8” in the IP68 rating denotes the protection against water ingress, the number “6” pertains to dust resistance. Since the Google Pixel Watch 2 has a rating here, as opposed to other smartwatches and tech devices that might include an “X” in this spot, it means it also offers some protection against dust and debris, too.

Bottom line: don’t worry about wading in the pool or at the splash pad, washing dishes, or playing in the rain with the Google Pixel Watch 2. Take the right precautions, and you can play in shallow water with it, too. But this isn’t a fully waterproof watch.

If you love to swim, go diving, and need a smartwatch that can handle just about anything water-related you throw at it (and track swimming workouts), you’ll need to look at a model like the Apple Watch Ultra 2 that even has a built-in dive computer, or a swimproof smartwatch like one of the best Garmin smartwatches.