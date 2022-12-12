Huawei Watch Buds launch with a secret compartment for earbuds

What you need to know

The launch of Huawei's Watch Buds is finally here, and we're now able to get a better look at this new device. The Watch Buds wearable is unique in that the watch face flips up, revealing earbuds as they are magnetically attached to the underside of the watch face.

Flipping open the smartwatch, the Watch Buds feature earbuds that differ in design when compared to the recently launched FreeBuds 2. Those came with a pretty classic stabilizer piece similar to Apple's AirPods. However, the Watch Buds feature earbuds that are designed more like pills that weigh about 4 grams each, making them very light to wear and walk around with.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Huawei) (Image credit: Huawei)

Huawei has packed these small buds with AI noise-canceling technology that works to the users' benefit during calls and while listening to music. Adaptive recognition technology has also been built into the buds so users can wear each side separately without much of an issue. The buds have been upgraded to feature a wider sensor range for tapping.

Due to their shape, it may feel a bit odd to tap them for music or call answering. The Watch Buds will recognize users tapping the area of their ear just behind the buds for answering calls or skipping ahead in their playlist.

(Image credit: Huawei)

The smartwatch part of the Huawei Watch Buds sports a 1.43-inch AMOLED display. While Huawei hasn't strayed very far from its design of the Watch 3, the Watch Buds has a stainless steel case and a leather strap.

The Chinese OEM has brought in some improvements to the wellness side of the new Watch Buds. The device supports sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen saturation, and tools to help alleviate any built-up stress. As far as its sleep-tracking capabilities, the Watch Buds delivers Huawei's upgraded TruSleep 3.0 technology for more accurate sleep recognition. This sleep technology can also assist you in identifying potential signs of sleep apnea while also providing some heart-healthy tools like ECG readings and an AFib test.

This new smartwatch lets users pick from over 80 workouts, including cycling, skipping rope, and an elliptical.

Users in China can pick up the Watch Buds running HarmonyOS 3 right out of the box. The device does support smartphones running HarmonyOS 2 (and above), Android 7 and up, as well as iOS 9 and newer. The Watch Buds also contain support for Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.

There is a 410mAh battery, and can gain a 100% charge in roughly 100 minutes of wireless charging. However, combined, the new wearable can provide three days' worth of use before you need to throw it on the charger. Separating the buds from the watch, users have around three hours of music time and two hours of talk time when using the noise-canceling feature, which isn't too impressive when compared to other wireless earbuds. If this feature is turned off, users will find around four hours of music and two and a half hours of talking time.

The Huawei Watch Buds are priced at ¥2988 with black or khaki-colored strap options.