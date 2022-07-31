Huawei aims for HarmonyOS 3 to offer seamless experience across smart devices

What you need to know

Huawei has unveiled HarmonyOS 3 with a focus on seamless experience between mobile devices and smart home products.

The new version is touted for consuming 11% less power and increasing speed by up to 18%.

HarmonyOS 3 will make its way to eligible devices starting in September.

Along with the debut of the Huawei MatePad Pro 11, Huawei has introduced HarmonyOS 3, the latest version of its Android replacement that originally came to being in 2019.

HarmonyOS 3 (opens in new tab) succeeds HarmonyOS 2, bringing a slew of multitasking features and a new look. Huawei expects to roll out the new version to eligible devices in September (via GSMArena (opens in new tab)).

One of the main talking points of the new version is the seamless experience across mobile devices and smart home products. HarmonyOS 3 allows you to pick up on your Huawei tablet where you left off your Huawei smartphone without relying on a shared Wi-Fi network.

The feature works when two devices sit next to each other. The tablet automatically connects to your phone's network and acts as a mirror, displaying SMS messages sent to your phone, for example. You can even answer phone calls on the tablet or play games from your phone on the larger screen.

(Image credit: Huawei)

HarmonyOS HyperTerminal service has also added more devices, including monitors, printers, ink screens, watches, cockpits, and smart glasses. It lets you log in to more devices and link with various other devices through its one-click connection method.

The system's universal cards can also be customized in terms of style, shape, and color, along with the option to add text and stickers. To declutter your screen, HarmonyOS 3 allows you to stack cards of the same size or combine service cards, system buttons, and shortcuts.

HarmonyOS 3 also allows your phone to connect to two headphones at the same time, allowing you to share music without having to share your Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2.

On the privacy front, the new OS version tracks how frequently each app accesses your location, camera, microphone, files, or contacts, displaying a log of information in a graph from which you can revoke permissions individually. Like many of the best Android phones, Huawei's HarmonyOS 3 devices will watch out for malware-infected apps and other security risks.

The updated version also boasts improved performance, with 11% less power consumption, 7% faster app launch speed, and up to 18% smoother interface.