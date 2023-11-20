Galaxy Watch 6 November 2023 update has much less 'Samsung' in it

What you need to know

Samsung is rolling out a small November 2023 update for the Galaxy Watch 6 series, which improves both devices' stability.

The update is also chopping "Samsung" from the names of several apps like Pay, Health, Wallet, and Global Goals.

Samsung's Galaxy devices have encountered a problem with Gboard and Wear OS 4, and this update does not seem to offer any breathing room.

Samsung is rolling out a new update for its latest smartwatches with some changes in the name of simplicity.

According to DroidLife, the Korean OEM is rolling out the November 2023 update on the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic. Regarding the former, users should see firmware version R935USQU1AWK4 for the 40mm variant and version R945USQU1AWK4 for the 44mm model.

Those rocking the Watch 6 Classic will find version R955USQU1AWK4 for the 43mm variant and R965USQU1AWK4 for the larger 47mm option. This update appears to be slowly becoming available for those in the U.S. as Verizon draws attention to it.

The network provides a small changelog detailing what users can expect. The "bulk" of this light update involves several of the company's apps removing the name "Samsung" from apps like Samsung Pay and Samsung Wallet. Instead, users will only see "Pay" or"Wallet" when looking at these apps. The company is bringing this new style to other apps like Health and Global Goals.

(Image credit: Verizon)

The patch notes conclude by stating the update offers "improvements to your watch."

The November 2023 update has just dropped for the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic, meaning users should give it a few days before it appears. Your device should automatically download the update, however, you can always manually check via the Galaxy Wearable app or the device itself within its system update settings.

It's worth remembering there is a rather annoying problem with Gboard on the aforementioned devices. This problem extends to several more wearables utilizing Wear OS 4 as those looking to quickly type are met with a frustrating black screen in Google Keep, Samsung Reminder, and more.

Samsung's AI assistant Bixby also seems to stop listening (and responding) whenever this black screen appears. Until this is properly resolved, users are advised to switch to Samsung's default keyboard as that is apparently working fine with Wear OS 4.