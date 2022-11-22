Fitbit outage leaves users unable to sync data or sign in

What you need to know

Users are reporting synching issues with their Fitbits.

Some users are unable to sign in, while others are not seeing their steps.

DownDetector shows a spike in reports as of 3 pm ET.

Fitbit says it is currently investigating the issue.

Fitbits are great health and fitness trackers, but they're not infallible and occasionally suffer from outages and synching issues. It seems that is once again the case as users report problems with the Fitbit app on Monday.

Several Reddit users have complained that they're having trouble accessing their information. One user says they can't sign into the app, while another says their data has seemingly disappeared altogether. One Fitbit Premium subscriber says the app no longer recognizes their subscription even though they pay monthly.

A quick glance at DownDetector shows that there has been a steep growth in outage reports since around 3 pm ET. Fortunately, the official Fitbit Support account on Twitter has acknowledged the problem, stating that it is currently investigating the issue affecting its services. It's unclear when the problem will be resolved, but we will continue checking back.

We're aware of an issue affecting some Fitbit services and are currently investigating. Thank you for your patience.November 22, 2022 See more

Some of the latest Fitbit smartwatches recently received a pretty big update, one that allows the devices to make Google Pay payments as an alternative to the native Fitbit Pay. The update also includes new gestures for turning off the display and allows users to take calls from their devices. These updates were issued to the new Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4, although it seems unlikely that it’s related to the current outage.

Updating...