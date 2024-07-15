Does the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra support wireless charging? Yes, the Galaxy Watch Ultra does support fast wireless charging, and Samsung recommends using only the bundled charger for best results.

Choose your wireless charger carefully for the Watch Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra ships with a wireless charging puck in the box, more specifically, the new EP-OL300 fast wireless charger. The charging puck has a magnetic pad that attaches to the bottom of the watch, while the other end is a Type-C port that'll need to be plugged into a charger or device capable of delivering 10W or more for fast charging to work.

The Watch Ultra uses the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) wireless charging standard, but unlike the previous generation, it isn't officially compatible with older chargers.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Since the Galaxy Watch Ultra still uses the same charging tech as previous models, older Samsung watch chargers may work, but the company does not recommend this as the speeds are slower, which could cause excessive heating. We're sure there will be more first-party and third-party chargers in the future, but for now, it's best to stick to the one that comes in the box.

One feature that has been dropped is the ability to charge the Watch Ultra wirelessly on the back of a compatible Samsung phone. The new model no longer supports charging via Wireless PowerShare due to the new layout of the rear sensor and glass design. It's not a huge loss since this type of charging was limited to about 5W, but it was handy when you absolutely needed a small boost and didn't have your charger with you. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 still support it, but it won't work with the Watch Ultra.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra has a large 590mAh battery that's rated to last for 100 hours in Power Saving mode and 48 hours in Exercise Power Saving mode. The Ultra is Samsung's most expensive watch yet, at $649.99. You can preorder it now, and it will go on sale on July 24.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra $18.06 at AT&T Mobility $79.99 at Best Buy $79.99 at Samsung Bold and beautiful The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is the heaviest and most expensive watch in the lineup, yet. It's designed for tracking extreme activities and boasts of a very long battery life.