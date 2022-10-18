Does the Pixel Watch track automatic workouts? Best Answer: No, the Pixel Watch does not track automatic workouts. In some instances, the Fitbit app will be able to recognize specific "workouts" after they have been completed. But even then, these will not appear on your Pixel Watch.

Where is the automatic workout tracking?

There's a lot more that goes into what makes up the best smartwatches outside of just being able to deliver your notifications reliably. These include things like software, how long the battery lasts, and of course, keeping track of your health and fitness metrics.

One area that the best Fitbits have excelled in is the ability to automatically determine when you are working out, removing the need to manually start, stop, or log your workouts. It's really grown to become an integral part of many of the best smartwatches, so it's definitely a bit disappointing to see Google's new Pixel Watch miss out on the fun.

This potential frustration is compounded even further when you consider that Google is driving home the point of deep Fitbit integration with the Pixel Watch. Along with that, the number of different health tracking sensors, and the (comparatively) steep price tag, one would likely assume the Pixel Watch would track automatic workouts.

There's a chance it could come in the future

For one reason or another, Google has a tendency to release a new product or device missing a few key features here and there. Then, some of those missing features will arrive in a future update, such as the customizable EQ levels with the Pixel Buds Pro. This was not available when the Buds Pro were released but arrived in an update a few months later.

We're hoping that Google takes the same or at least a similar approach with the Pixel Watch. Currently, users can track up to 40 different exercise modes while still enjoying basic features such as calorie and step tracking. However, in addition to missing out on automatic workout-tracking, the Pixel Watch cannot be used to track "swim strokes" despite its 5ATM water resistance rating.

That being said, we're still big fans of what the Pixel Watch offers, and we're keeping our fingers crossed that automatic workout tracking arrives in an update. It's already available on many of the best smartwatches, so it would only make sense for the Pixel Watch to include it if Google wants consumers to take it seriously.