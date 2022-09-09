Best Fitbit Sense 2 bands 2022

As one of the latest Fitbit smartwatches, the Fitbit Sense 2 builds on the first-generation Fitbit Sense in a big way. The new Sense sports upgrades like a continuous EDA sensor to track your skin activity throughout the day, a slimmer and lighter design, and the addition of a physical button. But one thing that has been maintained is the wonderful quick release and interchangeable band system.

This means bands for the original Fitbit Sense, as well as the new Fitbit Versa 4 and older model Fitbit Versa 3, Fitbit Versa 2, Fitbit Versa, and Fitbit Versa Lite, will all fit the new Fitbit Sense 2. This opens a world of possibilities when it comes to the best Fitbit Sense 2 bands, and we have rounded up a bunch for you.

The best bands for a stylish, functional look on your Sense 2

Fitbit Versa Family Accessory Band Top pick Go official with the Fitbit branded replacement band in black. It's a nice, basic option if you want to change things up from the colored band you chose, along with the tracker. The new material is stain-resistant, durable, and comfortable to wear all day and night. It's also water-resistant, so you can wear the smartwatch in the shower, rain, or even while going for a swim. DaQin Soft TPU Sport Waterproof Strap Rainbow of colors Grab a selection of six bands in various color combinations with this set. These bands are made of soft TPU, and come in either small or large sizes to fit different wrist circumferences. The soft, flexible, and durable material won't irritate sensitive skin, and it's waterproof too. This is a great gift option so the person can choose what color they want to wear and keep the others as spares, or swap among them as desired. Intoval Band Link it up For a dressier look, make the Fitbit Sense 2 appear more like a wristwatch with this stainless-steel band, with links along it that look similar to what you might find in an elegant timepiece. It comes with a link remover tool, so you can easily adjust to fit your wrist. The silver finish is nice, but with the low price, I'd opt for champagne gold and/or black as well, so you have an option to fit any occasion and outfit. It's scratch resistant, too, and even waterproof. Wearlizer Elastic Band Fun and styli If you're the type who likes to make a fashion statement with everything you wear, this Wearlizer Elastic Band truly stands out among the pack. While it might not be the most comfortable to wear 24/7, the loop braided strap made of stretchy woven material will be the perfect complement to a cool, summer look, like with a breezy maxi dress. Since it isn't adjustable, you'll need to pick the right size (there's from XS-L), and pick the perfect color from a variety of options like Hot Pink and Sky Blue. Laffav Bands Sleek and thin If you're not fond of the thicker bands that come with the Fitbit Sense 2 and other models, consider opting for a thinner option like these, which are similar to the Fitbit Luxe band in width but wrap neatly around the larger face of the Fitbit Sense 2. Made of silicone, they're an ideal option if you have ultra-slim wrists and find the wider bands too clunky. The best part? You get four colors in a pack so you can swap among them. Maledan 2-Pack Breathable Fabric Adjustable Bands Funky statement pieces For a funkier, statement piece, these breathable woven fabric bands are great. They're fully adjustable thanks to stainless-steel connectors, and feature double loops to keep it in place. You get two in each pack with a variety of color combinations, like Light Grey and Rainbow, or more basic black and red. Kartice Resin Bands A different material If you find that silicone, stainless-steel, fabric, or even leather doesn't float your boat, or maybe you have a skin allergy to one or all of those materials, this band offers an interesting material alternative: Resin. Each band is made with polished resin that's light weight with a fold-over clasp, which is unlike the one you'll find on other bands. There's a link removal tool, so you can ensure a perfect fit. The colors, meanwhile, totally stand out, too. Meliya 3-Pack Silicone Bands Back to basics These bands are very similar in look and feel to the original Fitbit bands, but you'll save a bundle by getting three in a pack for a ridiculously low price. If you're simply looking for a few back-ups to have on hand, this set is a solid deal. With small and large sizes and three basic color combinations to choose from, they're lightweight, skin-friendly, and waterproof. TOYOUTHS Adjustable Nylon Fabric Strap Flower power If you love floral designs, this band is a cool option with classy flowers featured throughout. With a solo loop, the band is stretchy thanks to the nylon polyester material. You can adjust the loop, meanwhile, to fit. This one isn't just available in this muted floral patterns: You can also opt for others that are much louder, as well as solid colors and other designs like skulls, tie-dye, and even leopard print. LDFAS Leather Band 2-Pack The elegance of leather A leather strap is a great option to have when you feel like dressing things up a bit, but you don't want anything shiny or loud. This two-pack includes both brown and black with a nice width that isn't too narrow, but isn't as wide as the standard silicone bands either. The black metal buckle over silver is a nice touch that keeps the look low-key. YILED Metal Bands Not heavy metal Whether you like to rock out to heavy metal music or not, this metal band is actually not heavy. It's a breathable wristband with an adjustable magnetic lock that offers a unique look in comparison to other Fitbit bands. Available in various color options (black is pretty sleek), make sure to choose the right size between small and large. Like the others, It's easy to install as well, clicking right into either side of the watch face, no tools needed. Huamanlou Scrunchie Watch Band Great for teens Back in the '80s, ladies wore scrunchies in their hair all the time. Nowadays, scrunchies are making a comeback and it isn't unusual to see them around the wrists of Millennials and Gen-Zers. This strap picks up on that trend by combining the look of s crunchie with a Fitbit Sense watchband so you can keep it around your wrist indefinitely: just don’t take it off to tie around your hair!

Which is the best Fitbit Sense 2 band?

When it comes to the best Fitbit Sense 2 band, it really comes down to why you want it. If you’re simply looking for a different color, opt for an official Fitbit band in a different color and call it a day. If you want to be able to change the color daily or weekly, consider a pack that includes multiple color options, like the DaQin Soft TPU Sport Waterproof Strap.

Sure, some Fitbit Sense 2 bands are all about novelty, but there’s nothing wrong with having a cool band you can wear occasionally that is sure to spark compliments and conversation. Fitting in this category are ones like the Maledan 2-Pack Breathable Fabric Adjustable Bands and Huamanlou Scrunchie Watch Band.

If your reasoning has to do with skin irritation with a specific material, there are plenty of alternative material options to consider on this list, from metal to resin, stainless-steel to woven fabric. As for sizing, consider a band with links if you want to be able to adjust for a more secure, tighter fit.

Whichever you choose, note that almost any band designed for the original Fitbit Sense as well as the Fitbit Versa and its many variations, including the Fitbit Versa 3 and Fitbit Versa 4, should fit the new Fitbit Sense 2. The only exception might be cases that offer full coverage around the screen as well, since the screen size is slightly different as is the inclusion of the button and the button placement with some models.

In time, the Fitbit Sense 2 is likely to rank among the best Fitbits, right alongside the Fitbit Sense (or potentially in place of it). For now, if you plan to upgrade or opt for the Fitbit Sense 2, note that those old bands you have lying around might fit. And if looking now for different band options, there’s a wealth of options from which to choose already.