Another clue suggests Samsung's bigger Galaxy Ring sizes are in the pipeline

What you need to know

A new leak suggests sizes 14 and 15 for the Galaxy Ring are on the way, aligning with the variety offered by other top smart rings.

A Samsung user guide reveals nine models, including the new SM-Q514 and SM-Q515, which match NEMKO certifications.

Size 14 is expected to be 23mm in diameter, while Size 15 will be 23.8mm.

Samsung’s Galaxy Ring currently sticks to a few limited sizes. But rumor has it the company is gearing up to offer more options, making it easier for everyone to find their perfect fit.

A tip to 91mobiles suggests Samsung might soon add sizes 14 and 15 for the next-generation Galaxy Ring, catching up with the size variety offered by other top smart rings out there.

A Samsung user guide shared by 91mobiles lists nine Galaxy Ring models, from SM-Q500 to SM-Q509, covering the current sizes. Interestingly, it also mentions two new models—SM-Q514 and SM-Q515. While the guide doesn’t spill more details, these models match certifications from NEMKO, a Norwegian group known for its electronic safety testing.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard this. Reports over the past few months have hinted at Samsung’s plans to add two more Galaxy Ring sizes.

More recently, leaker Max Jambor said Samsung is set to launch sizes 14 and 15 for the Galaxy Ring in January. It’s solid proof backing up the rumors about expanding size options.

The upcoming size 14 is rumored to have an inner diameter of 23mm, while the Size 15 model will be a bit roomier at 23.8mm. Both new sizes are expected to weigh 3.2 grams, a bit heavier than the current sizes, which range from 2.3 to 3.0 grams.

Jambor previously revealed that Galaxy Ring sizes 14 and 15 would be labeled as SM-Q514 and SM-Q515. Backing this up, the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) just certified these models, with 9to5Google spotting them in WPC’s online database.

Expanding size options for the Galaxy Ring is a big move for Samsung in the cutthroat smart ring market. Oura, the leader in this space, has a strong grip on the market with a loyal following, setting the bar high.

To challenge Oura, Samsung can’t just copy what it's doing—it has to one-up the competition in features and user experience. Matching Oura’s size range is a key first step. By offering a better fit for more people, Samsung can make the Galaxy Ring more appealing and attract a bigger crowd.