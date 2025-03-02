Sunday Runday (Image credit: Android Central) In this weekly column, Android Central Wearables Editor Michael Hicks talks about the world of wearables, apps, and fitness tech related to running and health, in his quest to get faster and more fit.

The Android Central team reviews dozens of smartwatches, smart rings, wireless earbuds, and other fitness-related accessories every year. But which devices do we buy for ourselves or keep using after the review ends?

I asked my Android Central colleagues, both full-time and freelance, to share their fitness insights. I asked which fitness apps they rely on as they switch from Samsung to Garmin to Fitbit — the baseline software that keeps their training on point while juggling different hardware for editorials and reviews. And I asked about their favorite wearable hardware.

Unsurprisingly, they had trouble picking just one watch or app as their favorite. I also told them to keep it short and sweet, so you can see from these lengthy answers how enthusiastic our team is about fitness tech!

Below are the fitness watches and fitness apps that we prefer when we don't have a deadline, the devices we trust to keep us healthy, lose weight, or get stronger or faster as an athlete.

Brady Snyder: Nike Run Club app, Garmin Enduro 3, and Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

I’ve used Nike Run Club to run over 1,500 miles across a decade and countless devices. There are a few reasons I’ve stuck by Nike Run Club over the years, starting with the app’s compatibility. It’s available on the App Store and the Google Play Store, and there are watchOS and Wear OS apps, too. On top of that, Garmin watches can automatically sync their run data with the NRC app on your phone.

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

NRC handles the basics excellently, with the bright and bold Nike font making your pace, duration, heart rate, and more visible at a glance. It supports media playback controls, and its post-run breakdowns are both data-rich and easy to understand. Like other running apps, NRC is as much a social media app as it is a fitness tracker. Luckily, these features are actually neat, and they prioritize friendly competition with other users (with weekly challenges) and yourself (with awards and milestones) while reminding you to rest. There are also training plans and guided runs, if you’re into that.

Whether I'm using my Garmin Enduro 3 for battery life and training insights or my Galaxy Watch 6 Classic for better phone integration, I’ve yet to find a running app I like more than Nike Run Club.

Brady Snyder Full-time contributor Brady is a full-time news contributor for Android Central, whose work is published in XDA, Android Police, Tech Advisor, iMore, Screen Rant, and Android Headlines. He's also an avid runner.

Tshaka Armstrong: Strong app, Nike Run Club, Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, Pixel Watch 3, Amazfit T-Rex 3, Apple Watch Series 10, Withings Body Scan, and Beats Powerbeats Pro 2

(Image credit: @tshakaarmstrong)

I’m not the runner that folks like Brady and Michael Hicks are, but ever since writing an article on VO2 Max and how to increase it, I’ve developed a masochistic joy for running (on the treadmill, mostly). For that article, I received professional advice and some coaching from world-class, elite Olympic coaches, and I’ve been obsessed with cardio training using periodization. In three months, I raised my VO2 Max by five points, which is important for me because exercise is the most impactful medicine I use to combat my Type II diabetes. To that end, Nike Run Club has been an indispensable tool for helping me continue progressing and increasing my heart health.

I generally spend more time “pumping iron” than running or rucking. None of the smartwatches’ companion apps do all the things that my favorite workout journal, the Strong app, does. The Strong app helps me track historical data, but more importantly, it helps me focus on lifts and the mind/muscle connection by removing the mental load of having to remember my strength training routines for different days (leg day, push/pull, etc.).

For those days of dynamic, high-intensity workouts or when I’m lying on a flat bench, Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 are my “go-to” workout earbuds. They don’t move. They sound great. On days that I choose to hit the heavy bag, I don’t have to worry about a watch not tracking my HR because the HRM in the Powerbeats Pro 2 has been rock solid so far, even keeping up beat-for-beat with my chest strap HRM.

The numbers on your scale are kaka unless those numbers are your body composition data. BMI is a terrible metric for many people, and your weight can be misleading as you start a workout regimen. That’s because muscle is more dense than fat, and as you put more of it on, it can actually look like your weight is going up! So, my favorite way of measuring physiological progress, which includes muscle gain, and fat loss, is the Withings Body Scan. The price isn’t for casual users, but using your health insurance’s FSA makes it accessible if it’s the kind of tool you need.

Tshaka Armstrong Freelance contributor Tshaka writes audio reviews and creates video content for Android Central. Co-Founder of the non-profit digital literacy organization, Digital Shepherds, he’s also been a broadcast technology reporter, writer, and producer.

Derrek Lee: Gamin Venu 3, Pixel Watch 3, Oura Ring 4, Jabra Elite 8 Active, Withings Body Cardio, Strava, MyFitnessPal

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

When it comes to tracking my workouts, I often switch between a few devices. However, the one I come back to most often is the Garmin Venu 3. It just does everything I need it to, despite its rather cumbersome UI. I’m not much of a runner, which is Garmin’s bread and butter, but the watch tracks weightlifting rather well — at least better than I’ve seen on other smartwatches I’ve used. I like that it actually attempts to count reps, automatically ends sets when it detects certain movements have stopped, and doesn’t need to be charged as often as my other devices.

What’s also nice about the Garmin app is that it syncs to Strava, an app I’ve been using more often over the past several months. It’s a great app/network that lets me share my workouts with others and helps me stay accountable. Strava integrates with many different apps, so it’s easy to share activities from whatever app I use to track a workout, whether it be Garmin Connect, Oura, or Samsung Health. It’s also great because people who follow you can give you kudos whenever you post a workout/activity, which often gives me a little confidence boost.

Derrek Lee Managing Editor Derrek is the managing editor of Android Central. As a fitness enthusiast, he has always been curious about the intersection of tech and fitness. When he's not working, he's probably working out.

Nicholas Sutrich: Google Pixel Watch 3 and OnePlus Watch 3, Yuka app

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

I've relied on the Google Pixel Watch 3 (and its two predecessors) for keeping track of my heart rate while working out. I aim to keep BPMs in the 160s when doing more stressful cardio-heavy workouts, so wearing a watch like this is helpful to know when I need to take a small break to cool down. I also love the size and shape, as it's the most comfortable watch I've ever used when lifting barbells or bending my wrist using other equipment. Most smartwatches are just too big for this purpose and cause discomfort.

My runner-up is the newly launched OnePlus Watch 3, which has crazy good GPS tracking and unbelievable 4-6 day battery life. So far, I've found the heart rate monitoring to be on par with the Pixel Watch 3, making it a great alternative for when I forget to charge the Pixel Watch. It's also got substantially better metrics and software, including graphs and data that I find easier to read. While Google requires you to have a Fitbit subscription to get all the Pixel Watch's features, OnePlus gives you everything for free and does all the AI analysis and processing on your phone through the OHealth app.

Aside from smartwatches, I've also found apps like Yuka are super helpful for a healthier overall lifestyle. Yuka helps me quickly identify foods at the grocery store that I should avoid by giving me a clear and easy breakdown of all the good and bad stuff in a product. Yuka sports a massive database with information for most foods, making it easy to avoid allergens or additives I don't want to be eating.

Nicholas Sutrich Senior Content Producer, Phones & XR Nick started with DOS and NES and uses those fond memories of floppy disks and cartridges to fuel his opinions on modern tech. Whether it's VR, smart home gadgets, or something else that beeps and boops, he's been writing about it since 2011.

Andrew Myrick: Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, Samsung Health, Home Assistant

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Maybe I should take some notes or something, as I think I'm one of the few at Android Central that doesn't actively work out. The only exception to that is chasing around my one-year-old so he doesn't end up getting into things he shouldn't. With that, I've spent the last month or so with the Galaxy Watch Ultra, which I picked up ahead of the Galaxy S25 Ultra launch.

Two big reasons why I opted for the Ultra over the Watch 7 were battery life and durability. As I've mentioned previously, I'm kind of addicted to seeing how much sleep I get every night. Looking at it every morning gives me a pretty good gauge of how the day will go or how late I can work before my brain turns to mush. Because of that, I'm not really one for charging their smartwatch overnight, as I'd prefer to wear it in order to provide more accurate results than relying on my phone.

Again, since I'm not much for working out, my other favorite app is Home Assistant, although until recently, it was just Google Home. When the little one is finally ready for a nap, trying to turn off the Hue bulbs in his room with Assistant can ruin any hopes of some quiet time. Thankfully, I don't have to worry about that, as I just turn off any lights I need to right from my wrist. And with Home Assistant, it just gives me control over practically all of my smart devices, even if there isn't a Wear OS companion app.

Andrew Myrick Senior Editor, Phones, Chromebooks, Tablets Andrew is a Senior Editor at Android Central. He enjoys everything to do with technology, including tablets, smartphones, and everything in between. Perhaps his favorite past-time is collecting different headphones, even if they all end up in the same drawer.

Shruti Shekar: Apple Watch 10, Oura Ring 4, Sonos Ace headphones, Ride Cycle Club video service, Peloton app

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

I use a range of devices and apps that I have enjoyed over the years. Ironically, I gave up wearing an Apple Watch about 3 years ago as it really affected my mental health, but then recently got one for Christmas and started using it only during workouts. I have enjoyed it because I am only using it while working out and for monitoring my workouts, which has been great.

For me, however, my ultimate item has been the Oura Ring. I started with Gen 3 and now on Gen 4. It has dramatically changed the way I look at my body. Some of my favorite features are the detailed information under your Readiness Score and my Sleep Score. I can really monitor what affected both of these categories based on my habits. And I find that overall it really has helped having a much more balanced lifestyle.

For working out in general, I do a variety of things. I used to go to a spin studio in person a few years ago, and then, over the pandemic, they came up with online classes. I use their video service with the bike I have at home for those, but additionally, I’ve consistently enjoyed the Peloton app. It gives so many amazing workout options like kickboxing, running classes, walking classes, yoga, pilates, and HIIT workouts. I’ve genuinely enjoyed figuring out who my favorite instructors are and the type of classes.

Shruti Shekar Editor in Chief Shruti Shekar is Android Central's Editor-in-Chief. When work isn't on her mind, she loves working out, reading, watching the Raptors, and planning what she's going to eat the next day.

Michael Hicks: Garmin Fenix 8, Coros Heart Rate Monitor, Shokz OpenFit 2, Withings Body Smart, Strava, Google Docs

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

I run about 60–70 miles a month, so I need a fitness watch with long battery life, accurate GPS and heart rate, and useful training insights. While brands like COROS and Polar fit that criteria, I keep going back to Garmin watches because of its training load focus metric that tells me if I have enough low aerobic (HR zones 1–2), high aerobic (zones 3–4), and anaerobic (zone 5) training load to improve my VO2 Max. This New York Times article about Zone 2 training confirms the Garmin philosophy that you need a balance of easy and max-effort training to improve, so it doesn't matter if I use my Garmin Forerunner 965 or Fenix 8; I just need the daily nudge to focus on the zones I've neglected.

I've used Strava for years after Runtastic became Adidas Running, which drove me to switch. But I mostly used it as a log so I could check my monthly and annual stats, not caring much about its challenges or social elements. I've become more enthusiastic about it since it added and smartened up its Athlete Intelligence tool. Still, its AI insights and segment leaderboards are mostly novelties for me.

When it comes to tracking my progress, I'll die on the hill that a fitness app makes things too complicated and is too interested in selling this broad, life-changing experience. All I need is a Google Doc to track my monthly mileage; I keep it open in a Chrome tab at all times so I can look at my goals — both fitness and non-fitness — to motivate me on what I need to do next!