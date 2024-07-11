Amazfit Helio Ring may launch in India soon, in time for Prime Day

What you need to know

Rings as wearables have become increasingly popular in recent months, and with Samsung's Galaxy ring officially launched, several other companies have started to up their game and come up with strategies to expand their markets worldwide.

In May, Amazfit’s first smart ring, the Helio Ring, was launched in the U.S. Now, according to Smartprix, it is making its way to India. SmartPrix spotted a detailed product listing of the Helio Ring on Amazon India’s website, and everything seemed similar to the U.S. product listing.

The listing states that the Helio Ring will feature a Titanium Alloy textured exterior, weigh around 4gm, and measure 2.6mm in thickness. It will be available in two sizes only: 10 and 12.

The smart ring is equipped with features like heart rate, SpO2 monitoring, and stress tracking. It further includes in-depth sleep monitoring, mental and physical readiness analysis, and sports data tracking. The screenshot gives information about the battery.

(Image credit: SmartPrix)

From the U.S. listing, we know that the size 10 smart ring will have an 18.5mAh battery, and the size 12 model has a 20.5mAh one. Both take approximately two hours to charge fully, and the ring is said to last for about four days. It also comes with a charger and an out-of-the-box instruction manual.

While most details seem to have been listed, the price remained missing. We assume that since the ring costs around $299.99 in the U.S., it will come at a similar price range for the Indian market as well, which could be around 25,000 INR.

When we checked on our end, the listing was taken down and didn't show up on Amazon's India site. However, according to another website, 91Mobiles, the smart ring will likely be launched during the massive Prime Days sale that is set to occur this month in India, likely on July 20.