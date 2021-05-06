The keyboard now comes with a black background instead of the grey-ish tone found on the previous version. It also changes some design and layout elements with larger, more pronounced buttons. You can see the difference between the two versions below:

Google just dropped a surprise update to the Gboard app on Wear OS. The new update brings a new layout the more closely resembles Gboard on the best Android phones while also bringing a few new features and improvements to the experience.

The circular language button is no longer present and has instead been moved to the space bar. Pressing and holding the now-larger space bar will bring up language and input options similar to how the smartphone app behaves. And when you want a preview of what you've typed, you can swipe down from the top of your watch display, and you'll get a larger view of your message.

The bar for work suggestions has been changed to make it easier to access input methods like voice, numbers, and emojis. Suggestions and corrections have also been enhanced and should make it easier for users to scroll and find their desired word.

Wear OS already had decent text input, but the new update should improve things further and bring the app experience closer to that of the smartphone counterpart. Google states that the update should make typing faster and easier and that it should be available soon:

We're super excited to bring this update to the Wear OS Community in the coming days. We can't wait to share what more is in store for Wear OS by Google in 2021!

With Google I/O 2021 approaching, it's expected that Google will discuss Wear OS to some extent, but this suggests that there are more updates on the way for the platform.

The update appears to have already arrived for many users on the best Wear OS watches like the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 GPS. The update comes in at 12.81MB.