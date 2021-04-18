Now that we're firmly into year two of the COVID-19 pandemic, it's easy to forget that another Earth Day is almost upon us; but sure enough, it'll be here in just a few days. Many traditional environmental pressures and stressors have eased a bit over the past year due to fewer people driving, flying, and moving about. More and more companies have also started to make sustainability a more important, and even a core, principle in their missions and business activities. Still, those improvements are not nearly enough to deal with the constant and growing threat of environmental pollution, economic disparity, and climate change. We all have a role to play in making this world a better place for ourselves and future generations — not just this Earth Day 2021, but for all days moving forward. With that in mind, here are some ways that we as enthusiasts can do our part to practice more mindful and sustainable technology consumption, usage, and disposal. I'm sure that much of this is familiar to you, but I think it's all-important and bears repeating — this week in particular. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more What is Earth Day?

As a quick refresher for those who may have forgotten, the first Earth Day was celebrated over 50 years ago. In 1970, environmentalists in the U.S. rallied to get governments, corporations, and the public to pay attention to the drastic problems plaguing the planet due to lax regulation and a general lack of foresight. By 1990, the campaign had gone global, and in fact, the EarthDay.org website says the event is the "largest secular observance in the world, marked by more than a billion people every year as a day of action to change human behavior and create global, national, and local policy changes."

Earth Day 2021 is on Thursday, April 22.

How you can help As I mentioned above, there are a lot of ways that you, as a tech enthusiast and consumer, can celebrate the spirit of Earth Day by being more mindful in your usage and consumption of technology. Look for more sustainable companies and devices the next time you buy

You've probably heard this before too, but I'll repeat it because it's so very true.

The most sustainable device is the one you already own.

While it's awesome that forward-thinking companies like Teracube and Fairphone are producing more sustainable devices, don't just go rush out and buy one to make yourself feel better if the phone you have works just fine. Of course, this sentiment holds true for any product, from sneakers to coffee makers to Chromebooks.

