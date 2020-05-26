There's been a rumored PlayStation 5 reveal event set to take place every month this year, and while nothing has materialized yet, that is set to change. According to VentureBeat's Jeff Grubb, PlayStation allegedly plans to hold an event in early June. His sources indicated that the event was originally planned for June 4, but that appears to have changed by a matter of days.
This event is expected to showcase a variety of PS5 launch games, from both first-party and third-party developers. There is speculation that Horizon Zero Dawn 2 will be one of the titles shown, but this has not been confirmed. It's unclear whether Sony will choose to finally show off the PS5 design at this time.
Regardless of whether this event actually happens in early June or not, it has to happen sooner rather than later. By all accounts, the PlayStation 5 is still on track for a holiday 2020 release alongside Microsoft's Xbox Series X, the latter of which we know a great deal more about. Microsoft has been very forthcoming with Xbox Series X information, in stark contrast to Sony's drip-feed strategy of revealing the PS5's logo and the DualSense controller.
In an investor call this earlier this month Sony CFO Hiroki Totoki responded to a question about its next-gen marketing, or lack thereof.
We consider things strategically but doing our best. As for pass or fail, I would wait for PS5 sales to make that judgement.
It's no surprise that Sony is confident when it comes to console sales. The PlayStation 4 has sold upwards of 110 million units worldwide, passing the 100 million milestone last July. Xbox One, by comparison, has sold an estimated 40 - 50 million units, though it's difficult to determine because Microsoft stopped reporting Xbox One hardware sales figures in favor of bringing attention to its software and services like Xbox Live and Xbox Game Pass.
With Ghost of Tsushima's State of Play behind the company and The Last of Us' State of Play coming up, PlayStation likely wanted to give some of the spotlight to its upcoming PS4 exclusives before shifting gears and promoting the PlayStation 5.
All eyes are on PlayStation in the coming week, even though Sony hasn't formally announced a PS5 event. Only time will tell, but at the very least, we'll be learning a lot more about its "compelling lineup of titles" very soon.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Meet ARM's Cortex-X, the design that could create custom Pixel chips
Big and fast, slow and wide, or even both at the same time — ARM's Cortex-X program lets companies building ARM chips take part in the design process for a custom edge. It's also the system that could allow Google to make its own custom chips for Pixel phones.
These are the best apps for your Android device — period
It can be difficult to find the "right" app when surfing the Play Store simply due to the sheer number of options available. Regardless of what type of app you're looking for, there's an app that can help make your life easier.
Daily Coronavirus updates: Amazon redoubles COVID-19 testing efforts
COVID-19 has caused untold devastation around the globe, with entire industries shutting down in the wake of the virus. Here's how coronavirus is affecting the tech industry.
Here are the best accessories for PlayStation VR
Your PlayStation VR came with everything you need in order to get in and play some games, but there's a whole lot more you can go with this experience. This is everything you need to take your experience to the next level!