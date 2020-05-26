There's been a rumored PlayStation 5 reveal event set to take place every month this year, and while nothing has materialized yet, that is set to change. According to VentureBeat's Jeff Grubb, PlayStation allegedly plans to hold an event in early June. His sources indicated that the event was originally planned for June 4, but that appears to have changed by a matter of days.

This event is expected to showcase a variety of PS5 launch games, from both first-party and third-party developers. There is speculation that Horizon Zero Dawn 2 will be one of the titles shown, but this has not been confirmed. It's unclear whether Sony will choose to finally show off the PS5 design at this time.

Regardless of whether this event actually happens in early June or not, it has to happen sooner rather than later. By all accounts, the PlayStation 5 is still on track for a holiday 2020 release alongside Microsoft's Xbox Series X, the latter of which we know a great deal more about. Microsoft has been very forthcoming with Xbox Series X information, in stark contrast to Sony's drip-feed strategy of revealing the PS5's logo and the DualSense controller.