For the past eight months, all we've known about Outriders is that it was a co-op shooter set in a "dark and desperate sci-fi universe." On Tuesday, we finally got more plot and gameplay details in a new trailer. It not only reveals what to expect from the game, but also when we can expect it.

The shooter, which will feature 1-3 player drop-in and drop-out gameplay, a linear story, and RPG elements, is currently set to release by Holiday 2020 on next-generation consoles — PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X — along with PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

The latest game from People Can Fly, the company behind Bulletstorm and Gears of War: Judgement, and published by Square Enix, has been shrouded in secrecy since it was announced back at E3 last year. It's the company's first project since separating from Epic Games in 2015 (where it was known as Epic Games Poland) and was a huge undertaking, with over 200 developers at four studios across the globe working on it.

"We are creating a game with traditional videogame sensibilities; we're going to give you intense, hard-hitting combat, deep RPG mechanics and a compelling story," a spokesperson for the studio said in a press release.