For the past eight months, all we've known about Outriders is that it was a co-op shooter set in a "dark and desperate sci-fi universe." On Tuesday, we finally got more plot and gameplay details in a new trailer. It not only reveals what to expect from the game, but also when we can expect it.
The shooter, which will feature 1-3 player drop-in and drop-out gameplay, a linear story, and RPG elements, is currently set to release by Holiday 2020 on next-generation consoles — PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X — along with PS4, Xbox One, and PC.
The latest game from People Can Fly, the company behind Bulletstorm and Gears of War: Judgement, and published by Square Enix, has been shrouded in secrecy since it was announced back at E3 last year. It's the company's first project since separating from Epic Games in 2015 (where it was known as Epic Games Poland) and was a huge undertaking, with over 200 developers at four studios across the globe working on it.
"We are creating a game with traditional videogame sensibilities; we're going to give you intense, hard-hitting combat, deep RPG mechanics and a compelling story," a spokesperson for the studio said in a press release.
At first, it was just noted that the story would involve a group tracking down a "mysterious signal" on the planet Enoch. The latest trailer reveals that it's, obviously, way more complicated than that. As an "outrider," a type of mercenary from a dying Earth, you're tasked with tracking down a signal called the Anomaly across an alien planet.
Besides an arsenal of "increasingly twisted weaponry" (can confirm it is literally twisted), you also have access to superpowers that'll change up gameplay. The Anomaly gave the humans these powers, but it also twisted them.
Windows Central was at a preview event for the game this past month, so be on the lookout for a more in-depth look at gameplay, interviews with developers, videos, and more on Thursday, Feb. 13. Square Enix and People Can Fly will also reveal more about the game in a livestream on Thursday at 12 p.m. PT on YouTube.
What's on your Pixel 5 wish list?
We're still quite a few months out from Google announcing the Pixel 5, but that hasn't stopped some AC forum members from thinking about what they want to see on the phone.
Huawei's Mate 30 Pro will finally go on sale in the UK next week
Huawei’s flagship Mate 30 Pro will finally go on sale in the UK from February 20, exclusively via Carphone Warehouse.
Q1 smartphone sales in China could drop by 50%
A report suggests that the coronavirus outbreak could see smartphone sales in the country fall by half in Q1.
All these games support cross-by for Oculus Quest and Oculus Rift
Cross-buy allows you to purchase a game once and have it on both the Oculus Rift and Oculus Quest. Not every game supports it, but there are dozens of excellent titles that do. Here's every single one of them.