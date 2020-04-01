Self-isolation and quarantine doesn't have to be a terribly boring thing. A lot of online services have been encouraging people to stay home by offering free stuff, and right now Roku is joining in with offers of its own. The popular streaming platform has introduced the "Home Together" initiative designed to help people with Roku devices, which is over 100 million apparently, connect to the news and information that matters in this moment. In the same vein, Roku is also offering 30-day extended free trials for a number of premium channels you'd normally either have to pay for or only get a couple days free on. That includes channels like Showtime and Epix.

You need a Roku device to access the Roku streaming platform. There are very inexpensive ways to do this, and the only limit to your access is based on the features of the device itself. No matter which one you choose, you gain full access to the entire Roku content library, all the accessible apps, and more. The Roku Express is only $29.99 at B&H and other retailers. Your stream will max out at 1080p, but if you want the least expensive 4K option go with the Roku Premier for $10 more. The Streaming Stick+ offers voice search, better Wi-Fi, and a better remote for another $10 after that. You could also have a TV like the TCL R625 that has the Roku platform built right in.