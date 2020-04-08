The Anker Nebula Mars II home theater portable movie projector has dropped to $349.99 at Woot. Today's deal matches a price we saw in late March, and that deal was on Woot as well. The problem with Woot is that these deals have a very limited supply and last for only a short time. The other one didn't last a day, and neither will this one. Grab it while you can because the projector is going for $480 anywhere else it's sold.

Use your Amazon Prime membership to get free shipping at Woot because otherwise you'll have to pay a mandatory flat fee. Like most places, Woot's shipping has been delayed by the current global issues, so you'll probably have to be a bit patient for this one.

The Nebula Mars II can create an HD picture up to 1280 x 720 resolution with DLP IntelliBright tech for a clear image. That image can cover an area between 30 and 150 inches wide. If you don't have a projection screen to use with it, find the whitest, cleaning wall you can to project your movie onto. The two 10W audio drivers are powerful enough to generate booming stereo sound so everyone in the area can hear all the action.

Set the projector down wherever you want it, at any distance or angle, and get an auto focus picture in one second. There are also some manual controls for things like horizontal and vertical keystone correction so you can get the most stable image possible no matter what surface you're using.

The projector also has Android 7.1 built in so you can run streaming and media apps like Netflix, YouTube, and more. You'll need that access because a lot of those services, like Hulu, don't allow themselves to be screen cast from a device to a projector like this. Compared to the original model, the Mars II adds an extra hour of run time, the auto-focus feature mentioned above, and comes with a lower price tag.