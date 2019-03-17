The reviews for the Galaxy S10 series phones are in, but Daniel Bader, Andrew Martonik, and Jerry Hildenbrand still have thoughts and feelings. For one thing, the value proposition of S10e muscles out the middle child S10. Further, Samsung wins at pretty much everything — except the camera.

The team also share details on the Android Q public beta. It's available now for Pixel phones and they highlight some of the cool new features.

