The reviews for the Galaxy S10 series phones are in, but Daniel Bader, Andrew Martonik, and Jerry Hildenbrand still have thoughts and feelings. For one thing, the value proposition of S10e muscles out the middle child S10. Further, Samsung wins at pretty much everything — except the camera.
The team also share details on the Android Q public beta. It's available now for Pixel phones and they highlight some of the cool new features.
Listen now
Show Notes and Links:
- Galaxy S10e review: Samsung's iPhone XR is a colorful winner
- The Galaxy S10+ is the best Android phone for most people
- Samsung wins in all areas but the most important: the camera
- Android Q public beta now available for Pixel phones
- Android Q: Everything you need to know!
- Top 15 Android Q features you need to know about
- How to install Android Q on your Pixel right now (or downgrade to Pie)
