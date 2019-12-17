In The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, freedom of choice and visceral combat offer players a new way to live survival horror in a deep-rooted VR gaming experience. Scale buildings to ambush enemies from above, hold down a walker's head to rip a knife out of its skull or attack from a distance with throwing weapons, bows and long-range firearms. Players can choose from an arsenal of weapons or craft their own to fit their play style and survive their way. Physics-based combat makes every swing of an axe or jab of a knife resonate with impact. Choices in The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners will affect not just how the combat plays out but the fate of the city and its other survivors. New Orleans is at war and the living are not just fending off the dead, but each other as well. As players dive deeper into this unforgiving journey they will uncover the mystery at the heart of the conflict that threatens to tear the city apart.