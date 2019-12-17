What you need to know
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners is an upcoming horror game.
- It's coming to a number of platforms in January 2020.
- It's getting a standalone Oculus Quest version down the line.
- You can preorder The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners through the Oculus Store.
Today, Skydance Interactive announced that digital preorders for The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners are now live. It's quite a popular virtual reality (VR) game that's garnered a lot of interest in recent months. The team revealed that the game will be launching on Oculus Rift, Rift S, Quest Link Beta, and HTC Vive on January 23, 2020.
It's also coming to PlayStation VR and Quest as a standalone release later in the year.
In The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, freedom of choice and visceral combat offer players a new way to live survival horror in a deep-rooted VR gaming experience. Scale buildings to ambush enemies from above, hold down a walker's head to rip a knife out of its skull or attack from a distance with throwing weapons, bows and long-range firearms. Players can choose from an arsenal of weapons or craft their own to fit their play style and survive their way. Physics-based combat makes every swing of an axe or jab of a knife resonate with impact. Choices in The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners will affect not just how the combat plays out but the fate of the city and its other survivors. New Orleans is at war and the living are not just fending off the dead, but each other as well. As players dive deeper into this unforgiving journey they will uncover the mystery at the heart of the conflict that threatens to tear the city apart.
You can choose between standard, deluxe, and collector's editions. The standard edition comes in at $40, the deluxe edition comes in at $50, and the collector's edition costs $150. As expected, the more money you spend, the more in-game content you get. However, the collector's edition also gives you a lot of physical goodies like concept art and a literal thumb drive.
To preorder the game, just head over to your headset's store and look for it in the preorders section. It should go live in a few hours on the Oculus Store.
Versatile VR
Oculus Quest
Options to enjoy VR
The Oculus Quest is known for its untethered nature, but now it also has the ability to play PCVR games with Oculus Link. The feature is in beta but allows you to play powerful VR games on a headset that you can then detach from your PC and use on the go.
Anker Powerline USB-C to USB 3.0 Cable
Oculus recommends this cable for trying out Oculus Link until the official Oculus Link Cable becomes available.
GodSpin USB-C to USB-C Cable (6.6 feet)
This USB-C to USB-C cable supports 20 Gbps transfer speeds, 5A/20V power, USB 3.1, and USB 3.2.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 benchmarks: Better and worse than we hoped
The annual benchmarking race is back, but this time the stakes are even higher. Or something.
OnePlus set to reveal its first-ever concept phone at CES 2020
OnePlus is slated to showcase its very first concept phone at CES in January, titled the "OnePlus Concept One." As the name suggests, this will be the first in a series of concept phones from the smartphone maker which refuses to settle.
What would it take for you to leave Android for iOS?
We're not here to settle the debate of Android vs. iOS, but we are curious what (if anything) it would take for you to consider leaving your Android phone for an iPhone.
These are the best puzzle games for Android
Android phones are the perfect platform for puzzle games. We've collected some of our favorite games that offer a stylish and challenging experience!