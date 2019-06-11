VR and zombies seem to walk hand in dismembered wrist stump these days, and we talk about zombies, we can't help but reference The Walking Dead. With two different shows and multiple comic book runs, The Walking Dead is something of a cultural icon at this point. There are also a lot of video games out there that have The Walking Dead branding, but nothing quite like this new game from Survios — creators of Creed: Rise to Glory, Sprint Vector and other VR titles. Called The Walking Dead Onslaught, It is shaping up to be a very good zombie VR game indeed. What is The Walking Dead? Based on a comic book by Robert Kirkman, The Walking Dead TV series took the world by storm when it arrived on screens in 2010. The story has a police officer, Rick Grimes, wakes up from a coma, a short while after the zombie apocalypse takes over the world. The series mostly follows Rick and his party of survivors as they try to make their way through a world full of monsters desperate to feed on them. There is also a second show called Fear of The Walking Dead which has some success and follows a different set of survivors from another part of the world fighting the zombie horde. The show gave us a lot of feels over the years as well as some excellent meme fodder. Dad Joke Rick is a favorite of mine. So what's Onslaught about?

Following on from the show, The Walking Dead Onslaught is a Virtual Reality game where you become a survivor and you have to face the zombies in epic combat. In the game you will get to use a lot of the iconic weaponry from the show — think crossbows, samurai swords, and baseball bats with barbed wire — and they may even be talk of some of the cast making an appearance. Survios have worked closely with AMC to bring us an authentic feeling game, one that has the same themes and the same great storytelling that we loved in the television series. You can expect the campaign mode to be well written and produced. What is the gameplay like?

From what we have seen, the gameplay will be a first-person shooter with a heavy emphasis on melee combat as well as ranged weapons. The team over UploadVR got some really great footage of the gameplay and you can see how most of the game systems work. Ranged combat works as you would expect from a first-person VR game. All the guns have an ammo meter visible and there appears to be a pretty big variety — we have seen crossbows, shotguns, assault rifles, and more. Survios have taken what they learned from making Raw Data and put the excellent gunplay mechanics from that game in this new one. If TWD: Onslaught is as good at ranged weapons as Raw Data, it's already got a plus one in my pro column.