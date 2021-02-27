Wales will be looking to claim an unlikely Triple Crown triumph on home turf today as they do battle with England at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff. Read on for your full guide to getting a live stream and watch Six Nations rugby online from anywhere.
The Dragons came into the tournament after giving a poor account of themselves in the recent Autumn Nations, leaving question marks over the future of Wayne Pivac as head coach.
But an opening weekend win in Dublin over the Irish followed by a thrilling 24-25 victory over Scotland in game week 2 now leaves the Welsh on the brink of a triumph few would have expected at the start of the year.
They now face an England side that managed to recover from their demoralizing opening Six Nations loss to Scotland with a 41-18 victory at Twickenham against strugglers Italy.
That match saw Eddie Jones' men register six tries, but they must now face a much more difficult opponent that has history in its sights.
Read on for full details on how to get 2021 Six Nations Wales vs England live stream no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.
Wales vs England: Where and when?
This Six Nations clash takes place behind closed doors at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday, February 27.
Kick-off is scheduled for 4.45pm GMT local time so that's an 11.45pm ET / 8.45am PT start for folks tuning in from the U.S., and a 3.45am AEDT Saturday morning kick-off folk tuning in from Australia).
Watch the Six Nations online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, Irish, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of this 2021 Six Nations clash further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Wales vs England, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked. That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.
How to watch Wales vs England online in the U.S.
NBC has exclusive broadcast rights to the 2021 Six Nations season. Kick-off for Wales vs England is at 11.45pm ET, 8.45am PT on Sunday morning, with live coverage via NBC's new streaming platform, Peacock.
Peacock, which offers a FREE 7-day trial you can take advantage of, so you can watch IWales vs England without paying a dime. Peacock usually costs $4.99 a month for its ad-supported service or $10 a month for commercial-free coverage. Alongside every 2021 Six Nations match, the service also gives you access to Premiership Rugby and the Heineken Champions Cup, plus loads more premium sports coverage, TV shows, and movies.
If you find yourself unable to access Peacock's coverage because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, ExpressVPN as outlined above, remains one of the best services currently out there.
How to stream Wales vs England live in the UK
The English language live broadcast rights for this crucial match in the UK are with free-to-air BBC One, meaning all you need to do to watch the action is fire up BBC iPlayer — all your need is a valid TV license.
Kick-off is set for 4.45pm GMT, with the BBC's coverage getting underway at 4pm.
Amazon Prime members can live stream all of the action at no additional cost.
Viewers in Wales also have the option of watching the match completely for free via Welsh language channel S4C, which has the rights to show each of the home nation's games live during the tournament.
S4C's coverage will be available via its linear TV channel, the S4C Clic streaming service, or via BBC iPlayer.
Live stream Wales vs England live in Australia
If you're planning on watching this Six Nations clash Down Under, then you'll need to be a beIN Sports subscriber as the network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to the tournament for Australia.
Today, you'll need to be ready to tune in at 3.45am AEDT on Saturday morning.
Live stream Wales vs England live in New Zealand
Six Nations rugby is being shown in New Zealand on Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages.
Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99.
It's an early Sunday morning start for this match, which kicks off at 5.45am NZDT with Sky Sport's coverage gets underway at 5.35am.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.