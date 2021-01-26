What you need to know
- Wacom launched its first Chromebook compatible graphics tablet, the One by Wacom.
- It's been certified by Google's 'Works with Chromebook' program.
- The One will set you back $70 and is available on Amazo, Wacom, and select retailers.
Wacom today announcedthe One By Wacom graphics tablet. It's the first of such tablets to be compatible with Chrome OS. The company's product is also certified as "Works with Chromebook", a label Google announced last year to highlight accessories that were optimized for the platform.
Wacom is aiming this at artists and students. For students, the company is selling this as a way to make note-taking easier. Tablets like the Surface and the iPad Pro have proven valuable in educational environments, and as many Chromebooks don't offer built-in pen support, this is the next best thing. Wacom also notes that existing Chromebook users can use this without needing to upgrade their hardware to something like the Lenovo Duet that has pen support out of the box, something that's sure to be appealing to schools that have already deployed large numbers of Chromebooks.
Faik Karaoglu, Executive Vice President of Wacom's Branded Business said:
Digitalization has great benefits for the education sector. But it has proven to be challenging. As a pioneer of digital pen technology, Wacom is committed to provide teachers, students and administrators with reliable, sustainable and easy to use solutions. The new compatibility with Wacom pen tablets and displays will make creating, working and teaching digitally as natural and intuitive as possible and offer users more possibilities to work with their Chromebook
As this is a graphics tablet, it's also aimed towards artists as well. Wacom touts support for the Celys-made Clip Studio Paint app for Chrome OS as an app that works very well with the One.
Commenting on the launch, Celsys President Kei Narushima said:
Clip Studio Paint for Chromebook includes all features and offers the same capabilities as the Android, Galaxy, Windows, macOS, iPad and iPhone versions. While our long-time collaborator Wacom joins the Works With Chromebook certification program, Celsys is working towards Chromebook support for Wacom devices to provide a smooth creative experience for all digital creators. With the foray into the Chromebook space, the alliance between Clip Studio Paint and Wacom is further enhanced.
The One by Wacom is available now and will set you back $70 on Wacom's site. Would you rather buy a pen-enabled Chromebook or a Wacom tablet? Let us know in the comments below.
Lenovo Duet
It's a Chromebook that's made plenty of waves as the perfect Chromebook for work, play, or just chilling on the couch. The new Lenovo USI Pen will make it a fun artist companion as well.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The Trial is finally coming to TWD Saints & Sinners on Oculus Quest
The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners is easily one of the best VR games available, and sales are certainly proving that reality. The Quest version not only outsold other versions but is also finally getting The Trial next month.
If there's no Galaxy Note 21 this year, what phone will you buy instead?
It's looking more and more likely that we won't have a Galaxy Note 21 this year. Assuming that's true, what phone will you buy instead?
Review: Govee Immersion TV lights make me feel like I'm at a movie theater
TV bias lighting has been a thing for a very long time, but Govee's new Immersion TV backlight changes the paradigm for what's expected from simple TV backlighting by using a camera that changes each individual LED based on what's happening on your TV.
Keep your Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 looking stylish with a new band
If you recently purchased the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 or you're planning to do so soon, make sure you've got the right bands for it!