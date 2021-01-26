Wacom today announcedthe One By Wacom graphics tablet. It's the first of such tablets to be compatible with Chrome OS. The company's product is also certified as "Works with Chromebook", a label Google announced last year to highlight accessories that were optimized for the platform.

Wacom is aiming this at artists and students. For students, the company is selling this as a way to make note-taking easier. Tablets like the Surface and the iPad Pro have proven valuable in educational environments, and as many Chromebooks don't offer built-in pen support, this is the next best thing. Wacom also notes that existing Chromebook users can use this without needing to upgrade their hardware to something like the Lenovo Duet that has pen support out of the box, something that's sure to be appealing to schools that have already deployed large numbers of Chromebooks.