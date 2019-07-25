Vivo recently confirmed that it will be launching a NEX series smartphone featuring Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 855 Plus octa-core processor. While its name is yet to be confirmed, leaker Ice Universe has now claimed in a new tweet that it could have a higher screen-to-body ratio than any other phone in 2019.

If the leaker is to be believed, Vivo's upcoming NEX flagship, which may be called the NEX 3, will offer a screen-to-body ratio 'over 100%' based on the 'display area/projected area' method of calculation. As you can see in the photo posted by Ice Universe below, the outer glass covering the smartphone's display will have a near 90-degree curve on both sides. Since the image actually shows two glass panes, it is possible that the phone will have an all-glass unibody build like the Apex 2019 concept phone shown off by the company earlier this year.