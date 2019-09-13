A teaser video shared by Vivo last month had given us our first look at the "waterfall screen" of the company's upcoming NEX 3 flagship smartphone. Ahead of its debut in China next week, NEX product manager Li Xiang today revealed in a post on Weibo that the NEX 3 will boast a whopping 99.6% screen-to-body ratio.

As per Xiang, the NEX 3 will have a higher screen-to-body ratio than any other smartphone released so far, regardless of the method used for calculation. He added that he does not expect any other smartphone to match the NEX 3's screen-to-body ratio for at least six months.

Along with confirming the 99.6% screen-to-body ratio, Xiang also shared a new teaser image that shows off the incredibly thin top and bottom bezels of the NEX 3. Thanks to the 'waterfall' design, there are no visible bezels on the sides of the display.