What you need to know
- Vivo NEX product manager Li Xiang has confirmed on Weibo that the upcoming NEX 3 will have a 99.6% screen-to-body ratio.
- The smartphone is rumored to feature a 6.89-inch 'waterfall display with near 90° curved edges.
- Vivo's next NEX flagship will be unveiled at an event in China next week.
A teaser video shared by Vivo last month had given us our first look at the "waterfall screen" of the company's upcoming NEX 3 flagship smartphone. Ahead of its debut in China next week, NEX product manager Li Xiang today revealed in a post on Weibo that the NEX 3 will boast a whopping 99.6% screen-to-body ratio.
As per Xiang, the NEX 3 will have a higher screen-to-body ratio than any other smartphone released so far, regardless of the method used for calculation. He added that he does not expect any other smartphone to match the NEX 3's screen-to-body ratio for at least six months.
Along with confirming the 99.6% screen-to-body ratio, Xiang also shared a new teaser image that shows off the incredibly thin top and bottom bezels of the NEX 3. Thanks to the 'waterfall' design, there are no visible bezels on the sides of the display.
According to rumors, Vivo NEX 3 will have a 6.89-inch sized AMOLED panel with an in-display fingerprint sensor and Full HD+ resolution. Powering the next Vivo flagship phone will be Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 855+ chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB storage.
On the back of the phone will be a circular camera module housing a 64MP primary sensor, joined by two 13MP sensors. For selfies, the Vivo NEX 3 will include dual 16MP popup selfie cameras. It is also expected to pack a large 4,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging.
The Vivo NEX 3 will debut at an event in China on September 16. A 5G variant of the phone, called the NEX 3 5G, will also be introduced at the same event.
Xiaomi, Vivo, and OPPO introduce an AirDrop-like cross-brand file transfer service