Visible is doing its best to make itself seen in the mobile industry for having one of the best prepaid plans for those on a budget. Our Joe Maring was actually quite impressed with the offerings and service in his Visible review. The carrier piggybacks on Verizon's nationwide 4G LTE network and recently began to support 5G for Android smartphones on its network, giving customers even faster data for the same $40 price. To celebrate this momentous occasion, Visible has launched its latest smartphone, the Blade X1 5G, built by ZTE with great specs and an affordable price.

Source: ZTE

The newest addition to the Blade family comes with a more modern design to match the more modern network, featuring a large 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a punch-hole selfie camera. It's made of durable plastic with blue luminescent streaks on the rear, which come to life when hit by the sun, a stark contrast to the device's Midnight color tone. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more On the back, you'll find a read fingerprint sensor, along with the quad-camera setup. The main sensor is 48MP, with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle and two 2MP auxiliary sensors. The punch-hole up front houses a 16MP camera for selfies. Since Visible is focusing on gaming and entertainment with this device, the Blade X1 5G comes with DTS:X Ultra for a powerful, spatial audio experience, as well as DTS:X 3D audio support. Users can customize their listening experience in the settings to match different content scenarios. And yes, there is a headphone jack.

Powering the Blade X1 5G is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, which, along with the Adreno 620 GPU, powered many of the best cheap Android phones last year, along with several flagship devices. With 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage, the Blade X1 5G should be able to keep up with all your entertainment needs, and the large 4000mAh battery supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 for a quick top-up. The new Visible Blade X1 5G is available starting today for $384 or just $16 a month and can be purchased through Visible's website. If you sign up and port your number from an eligible carrier, you can score a $150 MasterCard gift card and an Amazon Fire TV stick. You can also find more information about the deal on the Visible Website.