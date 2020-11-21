Los Blancos will be looking to get back to winning ways as they face a tough trip to the Estadio de la Cerámica. Follow our guide below on how to get a Villareal vs Real Madrid live stream and watch La Liga online no matter where you are in the world.

Since leaving Arsenal under a cloud of underachievement, Unai Emery has gone some way to repairing his damaged reputation since joining Villareal in July.

Currently on a four-game win streak, the Yellow Submarine currently sit comfortably in second in La Liga and look like genuine contenders for a top-four finish.

Madrid, meanwhile, find themselves in fourth and with the pressure still very much on boss Zinedine Zidane. Having picked up key wins against Barcelona and Huesca, Real went on to suffer a demoralizing 4-1 loss at Valencia just before the international break.

That defeat saw Zindane come under fire for once again for what appeared to be some overzealous squad rotation.

With tough domestic fixtures coming up against Sevilla and Atletico Madrid as well as challenging Champions League ties against Inter Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk, a positive result here for the visitors may be vital Zindane's prospects of remaining in the Madrid hot seat.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of Villareal vs Real Madrid no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

Villareal vs Real Madrid: Where and when?

This intriguing La Liga face-off takes place at the Estadio de la Cerámica on Saturday, with kick-off set for 4.15pm local time (CET). That makes it a 10.15am ET / 7.15am PT start in the US and a 3.15pm GMT kick-off in the UK.

Watch Villareal vs Real Madrid online from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of Villareal vs Real Madrid further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching this La Liga match but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked. That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.