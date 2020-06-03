What you need to know
- Verizon is now pushing the stable Android 10 update for the LG V40 ThinQ.
- Along with all the Android 10 features like the new gesture navigation system, the update brings the April 2020 security patch as well.
- The V40 ThinQ was launched in October 2018 with Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box.
AT&T began pushing the Android 10 update to the LG V40 ThinQ last month. Shortly after the AT&T version started receiving the update, T-Mobile too began upgrading its V40 ThinQ to Android 10. Following AT&T and T-Mobile, Verizon has now started rolling out the Android 10 update for LG's 2018 flagship (via DroidLife).
The Android 10 update for the Verizon LG V40 ThinQ arrives as version V405UA30a and comes with several new features, including a system-wide dark mode and support for gesture navigation. It also brings LG's UX 9.0, an updated Camera app with a dedicated Video mode, improved Gallery app with search suggestions, and Pop-up window.
LG V40 ThinQ made its global debut in October 2018 and was launched with Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. It was upgraded to Android 9 Pie last year. Since LG, like most Android OEMs, releases only two major OS updates for its flagship phones, the V40 ThinQ will not be upgraded to Android 11.
If you have a Verizon LG V40 ThinQ and haven't received a notification yet, you can try looking for the update manually by heading over to Settings > About Phone > Software updates > Check for Update.
