5G networks are finally becoming a reality, and on April 11, Verizon will officially launch its own in Chicago and Minneapolis in the U.S. Following the launch of its 5G network in these two cities, Verizon says it'll later expand it to "more than 30 U.S. cities in 2019."

We still aren't sure when Samsung's Galaxy S10 5G will be released, so if you want to be among the very first to tap into Verizon's 5G speeds, you'll need to buy the 5G Moto Mod.

Announced last August, the 5G Moto Mod works with the Moto Z3 and all older Moto Z devices sold by Verizon. You'll be able to pre-order it starting on March 14 for $50, but once that promotion is over, the 5G Moto Mod will go up to its retail price of $350. Yikes.

Commenting on the news, Verizon's Chief Technology Officer, Kyle Malady, said: