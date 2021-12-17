Verizon is on a hunt for your data, according to a new program it's informing subscribers about. The Verge reported on a new Verizon Wireless program that automatically opts customers into sharing their data with the carrier.

The Verizon Custom Experience program uses your data to help the company personalize its communication with you to deliver more relevant product and service recommendations. Essentially, it allows the company to build a profile to more effectively advertise to you.

Verizon has followed up by notifying customers that they will be sharing this information and that they may opt-out of the data collection scheme as is their right. Still, many customers will not read or understand this communication Verizon will continue to collect their information.

Verizon is collecting information on which apps you use and which websites you visit. In its FAQ page on the program Verizon notes that it does not collect data beyond the first "/" or "?" on the URL meaning it doesn't know precisely which page or article you're viewing.

Information after a "?" in your URL bar is often used to track the source of the visitor. For example, Amazon will include the keywords you used to find a product after the question mark in the URL. Verizon also notes that lines with plans or devices meant for children or people in Maine will not be included.

Almost everything you do on your phone goes through your carrier including which apps you use and which websites you visit. This isn't terribly surprising but what may be unexpected is just how your carrier uses that data.

It is possible to mask your data to an extent with some of the best privacy apps on Android though many people don't want to bother with VPN apps just to keep their information private from their carrier.