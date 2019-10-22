Disney+ is three weeks away and I cannot wait to stream ALL the Disney/Marvel/Star Wars magic, and if you didn't snag the sweet "3 years for the price of 2" deal that Disney offered back in late August, good news! If you're an Unlimited Verizon customer, you're getting a free year of Disney+!

Verizon announced today that it is the exclusive wireless carrier partner for Disney+, and to reward is home internet and unlimited mobile customers, some Verizon subscribers are getting a year free. Here's who's eligible for a free year of Disney+:

New and existing 4G Unlimited mobile subscribers

New and existing 5G Unlimited mobile subscribers

New FiOS home internet subscribers

New 5G home internet subscribers

If you did buy a Founder's Circle subscription with three years of service — or you already signed up for your first year of Disney+ — it's unclear if the Verizon offer will stack with those at this time, but if you hadn't pulled the trigger or had been waiting for the Hulu/Disney+/ESPN+ bundle, you now have your choice made for you as you're getting a year of Disney+ for free.

On November 12, Verizon subscribers will be able to activate that free year subscription, after which they'll be charged $6.99 monthly — you'll likely want to swap to the yearly subscription instead when the first year is up. Verizon has a landing page for "Disney+ on Us", but it's still coming soon at this time. If you're on Verizon, though, you'll probably want to bookmark it ahead of November 12.

Read more: Disney+ finally dropped all its launch day lineup!