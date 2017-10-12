Verizon retail stores are now outfitted with Pixel 2/Pixel 2 XL demo units, giving customers a little something to hold themselves over while waiting for preorders to ship.
With shipping dates going as far back as mid-November for some Pixel 2 preorders, a lot of early buyers will be waiting around for quite a few weeks before their shiny new handset finally arrives on their doorstep. If you simply can't wait that long and need to get your hands on a Pixel 2 before its estimated arrival, Verizon has your back.
A PR rep for the United States carrier announced on Twitter that Verizon stores will have Pixel 2 units available for customers to get a "hands-on preview" starting on Thursday, October 12. We don't know if all stores will be stocked with Pixel 2/Pixel 2 XL demo units or if only select ones will, but it's worth heading to your nearest Verizon outlet if it means a chance to get up close and personal with Google's latest.
Google also announced earlier this week that it'll be opening up pop-up stores in New York City and Los Angeles on October 19 where people will get a chance to not only test out the Pixel 2, but also the Pixelbook, Home Mini, Pixelbuds, and plenty more.
Reader comments
The Google smartphone is not available in 99 percent of the countries, including mine. Very annoyed with this.
We are so close, in less than a week I'll have it in my hand. Can't wait !!! Will drop by Verizon store this weekend to check out even though I'm not on Verizon.
Does anyone know if/when Best Buy will have display models?
I'm not getting one but I can't resist a good hands on. Headed to Verizon today.
I tell my wife that everyday.
😂