Verizon retail stores are now outfitted with Pixel 2/Pixel 2 XL demo units, giving customers a little something to hold themselves over while waiting for preorders to ship.

With shipping dates going as far back as mid-November for some Pixel 2 preorders, a lot of early buyers will be waiting around for quite a few weeks before their shiny new handset finally arrives on their doorstep. If you simply can't wait that long and need to get your hands on a Pixel 2 before its estimated arrival, Verizon has your back.

A PR rep for the United States carrier announced on Twitter that Verizon stores will have Pixel 2 units available for customers to get a "hands-on preview" starting on Thursday, October 12. We don't know if all stores will be stocked with Pixel 2/Pixel 2 XL demo units or if only select ones will, but it's worth heading to your nearest Verizon outlet if it means a chance to get up close and personal with Google's latest.

Google also announced earlier this week that it'll be opening up pop-up stores in New York City and Los Angeles on October 19 where people will get a chance to not only test out the Pixel 2, but also the Pixelbook, Home Mini, Pixelbuds, and plenty more.



