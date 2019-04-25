After announcing that the Samsung Galaxy 5G is officially up for pre-order , Verizon has now let us know the next 20 cities in which you'll be able to use its superfast 5G network. The following 20 cities will join Chicago and Minneapolis, which were the first two cities Verizon launched 5G in earlier this month .

Typical speeds on Verizon's 5G network are expected to be around 450Mbps with peak speeds up to 1Gbps, making it up to 10 times faster than traditional LTE. However, our own Hayato noted that the "ultra-fast speeds are met with scattered coverage and inconsistent performance." when he tested it out in Chicago a couple of weeks ago.

So, even if your city is getting the 5G treatment you can't expect to get those blazing fast speeds everywhere. Instead, coverage is spotty and generally gets worse when you enter buildings.

Before you can experience those speeds, you're also going to need a phone which supports 5G and eligible service. You only have two choices at the moment for 5G phones including the Moto Z3 with the 5G Moto Mod or the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, which just went up for pre-order. While the 5G service itself is a $10 per month add on feature or is included in the Above or Beyond unlimited plans for a limited time.