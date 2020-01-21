What you need to know
- Verizon and Google are teaming up.
- If you sign up for Fios Gigabit internet, you will receive a Stadia Premiere Edition.
- The offer starts on January 29, 2020.
Today we received a press release that could significantly increase the number of people using Google's Stadia platform. Verizon has announced a partnership with Google to give away a free Stadia Premiere Edition to any new Fios Gigabit subscriber.
It's no secret; Verizon Fios is the perfect platform for gamers, and we've now taken it one step further by teaming up with Google for a significant gaming announcement. Verizon and Google are partnering to deliver the best games to more gamers than ever before. Starting January 29, new Fios Gigabit internet customers will get a Stadia Premiere Edition on us.
As of January 29, 2015, new Fios Gigabit subscribers will receive a Stadia controller, Chromecast Ultra, and three months of Stadia Pro subscription. The subscription also includes access to Destiny 2: The Collection that you can play as long as you have the Pro subscription.
If you are looking at getting new broadband and you are in an area that has it available, you can get hooked up for $80 a month, so getting $130 worth of Stadia equipment is a pretty good deal. Verizon also mentioned that this offer stacks with the free year of Disney+, too, so the benefits are piling up nicely.
