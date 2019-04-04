Verizon was slated to unveil its 5G UWB (Ultra WideBand) service in parts of Chicago and Minneapolis the week of April 8, but it has jumped the gun and the service is live in the two locales right now. According to Verizon, users should see download speeds of 450 Mbit/s with peak speeds of "nearly" 1 Gbps. And unlike the carrier's LTE packages, 5G UWB is real unlimited with no data deprioritization after you've used a preset amount during a billing period. Early tests show that the new 5G UWB network really lives up to the company's promise, with testing during the launch event reaching over 600 Mbps for those in attendance. Teams at Tom's Guide and Light Reading had similar experiences.

It's a miserable day in Chicago, bur the #5G speeds are looking pretty good. Gonna be running around testing @MotorolaUS's 5G Moto Mod, what do y'all want to know? pic.twitter.com/L3HHjkgyMh — Chris Velazco (@chrisvelazco) April 4, 2019

It's worth noting that while this is fast, it's not nearly as fast as Verizon promised during a CES 2019 keynote where Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg said that the new network would provide peak data rates of 1Gbps in the short-term, rising to 10Gbps as the technology matures. There's a reason why, though: think of this as version one. According to a press release, Verizon says the following:

5G is a new and rapidly evolving technology and Verizon expects regular improvement in 5G Ultra Wideband speed, latency and overall network performance as Verizon engineers, working with a number of technology partners, continue to upgrade the network.

Just like 4G LTE when it was in its infancy, expect speeds to get faster and latency to get better as time goes by. But still, 600Mbps is nothing to sneeze at. Verizon is using its 28GHz and 39GHz millimeter wave spectrum for the service. That means it can transmit a lot of data very quickly, but the distance it can travel isn't very far. The company will need to install a lot of small site modules to provide jumping off points for the new 5G UWB network, which explains why you can only use it in certain areas. These demos have been performed mere feet from the closest 5G base station, something that's probably not going to be consistently true as the service is more widely deployed. In comparison, with its 4G LTE service that runs on the 700Mhz band, the company had the opposite situation — signal in that spectrum can travel very far and penetrate through buildings and LTE had a relatively fast rollout.